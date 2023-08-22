Verona’s Tucker Teskey always gears up to hit an elite fastball.
In the first round of the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series, the Cavaliers faced a challenge against 6-foot-5, hard-throwing right hander Derek Heffel — who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 14th Round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2016. Teskey went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases to help Verona beat Jefferson 5-1 in the first round of the HTL Championship Series on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Stampfl Field.
Verona’s Jame Rae also had a big day, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Heffel, who played college baseball at Madison College and Division I Middle Tennessee State University, played three minor league seasons with the Rangers in Rookie and Class A ball and posted an 8-9 record with a 5.36 ERA in 139 ⅓ innings and struck out 126.
“I knew it was a fast arm,” Teskey said. “I have always been the type of guy to attack the fastball. If he was going to give me one early, I was just trying to get a good swing on it. Luckily, the few hits I did have just fell.”
Verona (17-0) scored at least one run or more in the first four innings. The Cavaliers moved one step closer to repeating as champions. Verona extended its winning streak to 47 straight games combined in the HTL Sunday and Night leagues.
“We kind of control our own destiny now,” Teskey said. “That is something (player-manager) Scanlon preaches a lot.”
Verona scored two runs in the first. Johannes Haakenson led off the first with a single up the middle. Justin Scanlon reached on an error and Haakenson scored. Rae then delivered a two-out RBI single to center to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
“It was not like we were peppering balls around,” Scanlon said. “It was a couple of infield singles, an error and we got a big swing from James with two outs. We wanted to be tough outs and I thought we did a good job of that, especially against their first guy who has a plus fastball and curveball. He’s about as good as you will see in Home Talent.”
Verona ran into one run in the second. Teskey singled leading off the inning. He stole second base. Haakenson then reached on an infield single deep into the hole at shortstop. When Haakenson stole second, Teskey scored on a throw to second base.
Scanlon singled to left leading off the third. Rae came through with an RBI single to right to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 4-0.
“We knew we had to come out hot and this would be one of the best pitchers we have faced all year,” Rae said. “The whole team one through nine was up for the challenge today.
“It was nice to get up early. It helps the confidence and we stay steady all the way through. I have confidence even if we get down. We never quit and give up.”
Teskey was at the center of a golden scoring opportunity in the fourth. He doubled to the gap in left. David Lund then lined an RBI single to right to give the Cavaliers a 5-0 lead.
Verona starting pitcher Reagan Klawiter tossed five shutout innings and struck out seven to earn the win on a muggy day. He only allowed only two hits and only two Blue Devil runners reached second base in the first five innings.
Scanlon said Klawiter battled through some cramps to finish the fifth inning on the mound.
Verona’s Erik Jaschinski tossed four innings in relief and gave up one unearned run on two hits and struck out five.
“He looked lights-out,” Scanlon said of Jaschinski.
Teskey as the ninth batter takes the mentality of trying to be a second leadoff hitter to jump-start the offense from the bottom of the lineup.
“I have kind of found my spot in the 9-hole,” Teskey said. “Everybody trusts me there. I want to perform for the team.”
Verona 4, Fort Atkinson 3
Verona’s Tristan Largent delivered an RBI single to left and a second run scored on the play on an error to lift the Cavaliers to a walk-off victory over the Generals in the quarterfinals of the HTL Night League playoffs on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stampfl Field.
Verona’s NJ Elias helped keep it a one-run game after throwing out a runner at the plate in the fourth. Max Hoeser knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and the Cavaliers scored another run on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
The Generals scored two runs in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. That set the stage for Largent’s late-game heroics.
Verona will host Reedsburg in the HTL Night League semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Stampfl Field.