Verona will have some work to do over the stretch drive to punch its ticket to the Home Talent League Western Section playoffs.
The Cavaliers lost to Western Section-leading Blanchardville 11-1 in seven innings on Sunday, July 17, at Stampfl Field. Verona is in a jumbled race with four teams battling for the final three postseason spots. The Cavaliers (5-4) are in fifth place in the Western Section, a 0.5 game ahead of Shullsburg/Benton (5-5) and Hollandale (5-5) for the final two playoff spots. Belleville leads Verona by a 0.5-game for the fourth seed. Only the top six teams make the postseason.
Verona has three regular season games left, including two games against the other teams that are jockeying for playoff seeds - Belleville on Saturday, July 23, and at Shullsburg/Benton on July 31.
The Cavaliers had plenty of scoring opportunities, but they couldn’t capitalize on them going 1-for-8 hitting with runners in scoring position and stranding seven on base.
Verona was short-handed with starters Justin Scanlon and David Lund missing a second straight game.
Blanchardville (9-1) jumped on Verona starting pitcher Joe DuCharme for two runs in the first inning. Blanchardville’s Colton Schraepfer singled to center. Drew Nafzger followed with a single to right. Brooks Chandler delivered a two-out, two-run single to center to give the Bullets the early lead.
Kyle Kelppe hit a towering fly ball that dropped in right field for a three-run double to right in the second to extend the Bullets’ lead to 5-0.
Blanchardville’s Jared Carney limited the Cavaliers to four hits. Verona’s Jacob Slonim went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Cavaliers scored their lone run in the bottom of the second. Carney walked Verona’s Colby Davis. With two outs, he walked Verona’s Tucker Teskey. Slonim lined an RBI single off Carney’s glove to cut the Bullets’ lead to 5-1.
The Bullets batted around the order in a six-run fourth off Verona pitcher Andres Kleinsek. Blanchardville’s Cole Breuer singled and Schraepfer bunted for a single. Nafzger reached on a fielder’s choice. Kleppe knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and Drew Schliem came through with an RBI single to give the Bullets a 7-1 lead. The big blow of the inning came on A.J. Hendrickson’s three-run single into the gap in center that gave the Bullets an 11-1 lead.
Hendrickson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kleppe drove in four runs. Nafzger finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Schraepfer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.