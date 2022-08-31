Verona held on for a 5-2 win over Middleton in the first round of the Home Talent League’s Final Four Championship Series on Monday, Aug. 29, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Verona played the first two innings in Middleton on Sunday, Aug. 28, before the rain hit and forced a suspension with the Cavaliers leading 3-1 in the third inning.
Tucker Teskey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Player-manager Justin Scanlon went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Max Steiner also finished 2-for-4.
David Lund singled in the first inning for the Cavaliers. Scanlon followed with a two-run home run.
In the second, James Rae doubled and Colby Davis singled. Teskey delivered an RBI single to score Rae.
Scanlon doubled in the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly. Tristan Largent. Verona added one run in the eighth after Largent walked. Teskey came through with another two-out RBI single.
Verona’s Aidan Williams pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits to get the win. He struck out three and walked five.
Verona (13-4) has won eight straight games. The Cavaliers will host Sun Prairie in the second round of the HTL Championship Series on Sunday, Sept. 2, in Verona.
Verona is looking to win a title for the third time in five years. Stoughton won the championship last year and there were no playoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verona reached the HTL Night League championship after knocking off Middleton 10-1 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Cavaliers will play at Reedsburg in the Night League championship on Thursday, Sept. 1.
If You Go
What: Sun Prairie at Verona
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Stampfl Field, Verona
