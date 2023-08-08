Johannes Haakenson has found a home playing Home Talent League baseball with Verona.
Haakenson has been teammates with Verona’s Tristan Largent at Concordia University. Before the duo concluded the college baseball season, Haakenson inquired about playing on the Cavaliers with Largent, his roommate and friend at Concordia.
It’s been a logical fit.
The latest sign of that came when Haakenson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI to propel Verona to a 6-3 win over Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in a semifinal of the Home Talent League Western Section playoffs on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Stampfl Field.
Haakenson – an Evansville High School alumnus – began the season hitting leadoff, and then dropped to the bottom part of the lineup in the Sunday League. He has been riding a hot hitting stretch, and found himself back in the leadoff spot in two games over the weekend.
“In the Sunday League games, I have just floated around,” Haakenson said of his lineup spot. “In college, I always hit leadoff and I have been hitting leadoff in the Night League so I like hitting leadoff. Honestly, in either the 1 or 9 hole the at-bat is really the same. In the first inning is really the only time where there is a different kind of feel to it. It’s a fun role to have, but it’s another at-bat.”
Haakenson has hits in three straight games and five of his past six games.
“I think one of my strong suits is my speed,” he said. “If I get on base, I can make things happen. I like running around the bases and causing havoc out there. It makes more opportunities for guys hitting after me.”
Verona (15-0) knocked off Arena 3-2 in the first round of the HTL playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Stampfl Field. With two wins over the weekend, the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 43 straight games combined in the HTL Sunday and Night Leagues. The Cavaliers will host Shullsburg/Benton in the HTL Western Section championship on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Stampfl Field. Verona is looking to repeat as HTL Sunday and Night League champions. The Cavaliers are shooting to make it to the HTL Final Four Championship Series for the fourth time in five years.
“It puts a target on our back for sure,” Haakenson said. “Other teams recognize that and everyone brings their ‘A game when they play against us. It doesn’t change how we play the game specifically.”
Verona 6, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 3
Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon drove in two runs and the Cavaliers moved one win away from reaching the HTL Final Four Championship Series after hanging on to beat Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb.
The Cavaliers scored two runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Haakenson lined a single to center leading off the first. Scanlon then ripped an RBI double to right center to score Haakenson. When James Rae reached on an error, Scanlon scored to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
The Cavaliers scored two runs on two errors by the Bluffers. If it weren’t for the two errors, it could have been another one-run game late.
The Bluffers cut into the Cavs’ lead when Jonas Kittoe delivered an RBI single in the third. Verona extended its lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Tucker Teskey doubled to center and Haakenson singled to right. With two outs in a one-run deficit, the Bluffers opted to pitch to Scanlon who came through with an RBI single to score Teskey. When Stephen Lund reached on an error, Haakenson scored to give the Cavaliers a 4-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“They battled us and we had to grind,” Scanlon said. “If they make a couple more plays there it’s a different game. We preach two strike hitting, put the ball in play and see what happens and we did.”
Scanlon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Max Steiner finished 2-for-5 at the plate.
Verona’s Reagan Klawiter pitched 7 ⅓ innings and struck out five to get the win. He gave up three earned runs on six hits. Aidan Williams tossed 1 ⅔ shutout innings in relief.
Verona 3, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 2
With the Cavaliers clinging to a one-run lead in a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the eighth, Steiner came in in relief to work out of a pickle.
He got Arena to hit a comebacker to him on the mound. He made a pinpoint throw to the plate to jump-start an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play to preserve a one-run lead.
Steiner said when he came in to pitch, his mindset was just to throw strikes.
Scanlon instructed Steiner to attack the hitters of the Aces with his best pitches.
“I just had to throw fastballs and let them hit it because we have a good defense,” he said. “I was ready for it (ball), but I wasn’t ready for him to call him out at first base. Anything in play you just have to find a way to field it and make a play.”
Steiner pitched 1 ⅔ shutout innings and struck out two to get the save. Verona's Erik Jaschinski tossed 3 ⅓ innings in relief and got the win. He gave up one run on one hit, while striking out four and walking two.
“We really don’t talk that much about the streak,” Steiner said. “It’s cool to have a streak of 42 straight wins under your belt.”
And counting.
Verona’s Aidan Baccus started on the mound and in four innings, surrendered one earned run on two hits. He struck out five and walked four.
The Cavaliers rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a three-run fifth. Jacob Slonim walked leading off the fifth. James Rae followed by lining a single to center. Tucker Teskey knocked in Slonim on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1. After Rae stole second, Haakenson delivered a go-ahead RBI double to center to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead. Scanlon came through with a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1.
“He (Haakenson) is a really talented player,” Scanlon said. “He wanted to play with his buddy Tristan. He started the year out batting leadoff and he struggled a little bit. We moved him down in the order with a chance to gain some confidence with no pressure on him. He worked himself back into the lineup. He had some really good swings and he can really run. It helps having that kind of a runner at the top of the order. When you get him on you have a chance to score for sure.”
Scanlon went 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead the Cavs.
Verona will host Cambridge in a first-round Night League playoff game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, at Stampfl Field. Verona is expected to start lefty Riley Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – on Thursday.