Six runs.
Not necessarily the best hole to dig yourself in.
But the Verona Cavaliers dug their way out of the big deficit with their bats to beat Stoughton 9-7 in the Home Talent Sunday League Championship game on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Norse Park in Stoughton.
With the title, Verona claimed its eighth Sunday League championship – knocking off the defending champs in the process.
“This one means a lot,” shortstop and manager Justin Scanlon said. “We turned over a lot of guys from last year’s team. We used to beat teams because we were simply so much better than them. That wasn’t the case this year. We just had a bunch of guys who came together.”
After giving up six straight runs to start, the Cavs responded with nine unanswered scores.
“I said six runs are out there,” Scanlon said. “Chip away, chip away, chip away. This team has been down over a handful of times and they don’t quit. They are the definition of grinders.”
Both teams had similar paths to the championship game – Verona went 5-4 to begin its year, while Stoughton started its season 7-5. Both teams had to get hot late to secure playoff spots.
“Middle of July we were playing week-to-week to even make the playoffs,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “We were kind of struggling to get bodies. We came together during the playoffs.”
Stoughton raced off to a 6-0 lead thanks to two runs in each of the first three innings.
“We came out playing well,” Seffens said. “They had a couple errors there to help us out, which we gave back later in the game. After those first few innings we kind of hit a dead end with the hitting.”
Chris Lund made it 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning when he knocked in Winder Fuentes and Yonardo Herdenez on a ball to deep to center off Verona starting pitcher Erik Jaschinski.
After Stoughton starting pitcher Ben Riffle retired the side in order in the top of the second, an error scored two Merchant runs in the bottom frame to extend the lead to 4-0.
Back-to-back errors scored Lund in the top of the third to make it 5-0. Kadin Milbauer singled in a run in the inning to make it 6-0 Stoughton.
The Merchants’ early lead was gone in almost a blink of an eye thanks to a five-run fourth.
Tristan Largent drove in Scanlon for the Cavs’ first run of the game. Jacob Slonim then drove in Scanlon to cut the deficit down to 6-2.
With runners on first and second, Ricky Bergstrom sent a pitch over the left field fence to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
“He’s been a great addition to our team, he joined last year,” Scanlon said of Bergstrom. “He was kind of on a Thursday commitment this year. When playoffs started rolling around he got hot. We were missing some guys so he got his opportunity today. Probably his first or second Sunday start all year.”
Verona tied the game in the top of sixth when David Lund scored off a bobble in right field. The Cavs took their first lead of the title game in the same inning after a pickoff attempt from Herdenez – who came in on relief for Riffle – when past first base to score Scanlon.
The run made it 7-6 Verona.
The Cavs added to their lead when Largent singled in a run in the top of the sixth. Slonim extended the advantage to 9-6 when he hammered a solo shot with no outs in the top of the seventh.
Stoughton’s Jason Brewer cut the Cavs lead down to 9-7 when he returned the favor with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“That broke the ice there and kind of woke us up,” Seffens said.
The Merchants then got runners on first and second with one out. Scanlon called his number to come in on relief. He struck out the first batter he faced and then catcher Mason Fink picked off a runner to end the inning and keep the lead at 9-7.
After a scoreless top of the ninth, Stoughton got base runners on first and second with one out. But Scanlon pitched two straight outs – including the game-winning pop up when facing Brewer.
The game was Seffens’ last as the Merchants’ manager – but he noted he will still be involved with the team as a business manager.
“Give those guys (Verona) credit, they’re a good team,” Seffens said. “They’re in the finals a lot. They’ve won it a lot. Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you are the bug.”