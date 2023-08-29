Jacob Slonim took advantage of his at-bats and ensured Verona would be playing for a repeat championship in the Home Talent League.
Slonim went 3-for-4 with a key three-run double to lead the Cavaliers to a 10-0 win over Monona in the second round of the HTL Final Four Championship Series on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Ahuska Park.
The Cavaliers (18-0) extended their winning streak to 49 straight games combined in the HTL Sunday and Night leagues. Verona is looking to win the title for their fourth championship in six years and ninth overall. There was no season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verona will play the winner of Monona and Waunakee in the championship game at noon on Monday, Sept. 4, at Stampfl Field.
“We are in a good spot at 2-0 and in the driver’s seat,” Verona player/manager Justin Scanlon said. “We didn’t get a chance to win it at home last year. Having it at home will be great this year.”
Verona beat Reedsburg 8-3 in the HTL Night League semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Stampfl Field. The Cavaliers will host Belleville in the HTL Night League championship on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stampfl Field.
“They know us and we know them,” Scanlon said. “They are gearing up for it. I anticipate it will be a really good low scoring game. A race to three or four runs will probably get it done.”
Verona 10, Monona 0
Verona’s Stephen Lund knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Verona starting pitcher EJ Jaschinski pitched out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the second to preserve a one-run lead.
The Cavaliers took advantage of a walk and a couple errors to score one more run in the fourth. Slonim tripled in the seventh. He finished just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Verona’s Johannes Haakenson and Scanlon followed with RBI singles to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 4-0.
The Cavaliers scored four runs in the eighth. Jaschinski tossed seven shutout innings and only gave up three hits.
Verona 8, Reedsburg 3
The Cavaliers broke open a tie game with a five-run fourth and cruises from there.
Verona used three pitchers. Aidan Baccus started and tossed five innings to get the win. Baccus gave up only one earned run. Charlie McChesney tossed one inning in relief and surrendered two runs and Steiner also pitched one shutout inning in relief.