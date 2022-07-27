Verona slugged its way to two wins and moved into fourth place in the Western Section of the Home Talent League.
The Cavaliers (7-4) rolled by Argyle 18-6 on Sunday, July 25, in Argyle. Verona was coming off a 12-2 road win over Belleville the day before.
The Cavaliers trail Dodgeville by 1.5 games for the third seed in the playoffs.
Verona 18, Argyle 6
For a second straight game the Cavaliers won in a rout.
No other information was available at press time.
Verona 12, Belleville 2
Jacob Slonim went 3-for-4 to power the Cavaliers by Belleville on July 24.
David Lund went 3-for-5 at the plate and Colby Davis finished 3-for-6. Max Steiner went 2-for-5. Blanchardville (10-2) leads Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb by 0.5 game in the race for the top playoff seed.
Verona was set to host Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, July 26. The Cavaliers close the regular season at Shullsburg/Benton on Sunday, July 31.