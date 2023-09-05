To say the Verona Cavaliers’ season was historic is an understatement.
Since the Stock Market crash and beginning of the Great Depression, no team has repeated as Home Talent Sunday and Night League champions.
Until now.
Verona bashed Monona 12-3 on Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, to repeat as champions. Verona also knocked off Belleville 6-0 on Thursday, Aug. 31, to repeat as HTL Night League champions.
The Cavaliers (19-0 Sunday League) have won 51 straight games combined in the HTL Sunday and Night Leagues spanning two seasons.
Pat Reilly – president of the HTL – said he believes this is the first time a team has repeated as both Sunday and Night league champions. The league started in 1929.
“This season has been crazy,” said Max Steiner, who went 3-for-5 with one RBI and tossed three shutout innings in relief. “I didn’t think we could go 51-0. It’s crazy to even believe it now that we won all those games.”
It marks the third title in four years for the Cavaliers and ninth overall.
Monona used their ace pitcher to beat Waunakee 6-5 on Sunday, Sept. 3, to get a rematch against Verona.
“They were out of gas and tired,” Verona player/manager Justin Scanlon said. “That is a lot of baseball. That is why getting to 2-0 is so huge.”
It didn’t take the Cavaliers long to strike first. Verona’s Johannes Haakenson led off the first inning with a single to center. David Lund then lined a single to right. Haakenson scored the first run on a wild pitch. Scanlon then delivered an RBI single to left to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
The Braves battled back to score two runs off Verona starting pitcher E.J. Jaschinski in the fourth. Monona’s Kyle McHugh crushed a double to center. Brent Young followed with a single. Monona’s Jordan Carlson reached on an error and McHugh scored. Monona Shawn Held then came through with an RBI single to center to tie the game at 2.
“The energy was just kind of down and it wasn’t that normal playoff-type kind of feel from the stands and the dugout,” Scanlon said. “Credit to them for scoring two right away and putting us on our heels a little bit. We responded again right away.”
It wouldn’t take Verona long to answer. Verona’s James Rae led off the fourth with a single to left. Colby Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Rae into scoring position. Tristan Largent then smoked an RBI double to right to give the Cavaliers a 3-2 lead. Steiner singled and Tucker Teskey knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to extend Verona’s lead to two runs.
“In BP (batting practice) on the field, I was staying really tall and loose throughout the whole game,” Steiner said. “I was seeing pitches away and down. Scanlon was talking to us and saying they would face us away a lot and throw a lot of changeups out. We were all looking away and looking for our pitch.”
The Cavaliers broke the game open with a four-run fifth. Lund led off with a double to right. Scanlon then singled to set up a scoring opportunity. Rae smacked an RBI double down the third-base line to give the Cavaliers a 5-2 lead.
“I was swinging first pitch a couple of times,” Rae said. “It didn’t work too well. I finally saw some more pitches and got deeper into some at-bats. I got to two strikes and grinded it out there to bring the runs in that are out there. When your name is called you want to show up.”
Davis had a key two-run single to left. Steiner blasted a two-out RBI double to center to extend Verona’s lead to 8-2.
Verona pounded out 17 hits and 10 different players had hits. The Cavaliers were 8-for-19 hitting with runners in scoring position. Haakenson went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Lund was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Scanlon went 2-for-4 with one RBI and Rae finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored. N.J. Elias went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Davis also knocked ion two runs.
Jaschinski pitched six innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
The last two batters in the Cavaliers' lineup went a combined 4-for-9.
“”When the guys at the end are producing we are dangerous,” Scanlon said. “We don’t strike out a ton. We preach putting the ball in play and good things will happen.”
Teskey made two driving catches.
“Hats off to Tucker Teskey,” Rae said. “Monona has great bats. We take pride in our defense. Today, it was the culmination of all of that.”