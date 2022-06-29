Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun Verona 7-6 in a Home Talent League game on Sunday, June 26.
Verona’s Justin Scanlon went 3-for-4 and Colby Davis was 3-for-5. Both Mason Fink and Tucker Teskey drove in two runs.
The Cavaliers scored two runs in the second to take an early lead. Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second. Verona broke the game open with a four-run third.
The Cavaliers had 12 hits. Verona’s Jacob Slonim went 2-for-5.
Verona’s Andre Kleinsek pitched 4 ⅓ innings and gave up three runs. He struck out seven. Reagan Klawiter tossed 3 ⅔ innings in relief. He gave up four runs and struck out five.