There aren’t too many happy faces from finalists who fall short of the podium.
But when sophomore Lilly Wepking finished 10th in the 100-meter dash, the happiness was evident in her smile.
That’s because Wepking witnessed senior teammate Joy Bailey finish fifth in the 100 to earn a spot on the podium at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Bailey and Wepking embraced with a hug when the final results were being tabulated on the stadium’s jumbotron, revealing Bailey would be a state medalist.
“It was a great moment,” Bailey said. “I said, ‘I got this medal, but I got it for both of us.’”
Bailey clocked in with a time of 12.59 seconds.
“The entire time I was thinking, keep your knees up, keep running and that was it,” Bailey said with a laugh.
Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig finished first with a time of 11.84. Wepking timed in at 13.01.
Last season Bailey took 22nd in the 100 dash, something she said motivated her.
“It was a great moment,” Bailey said. “Last year I came here and ran really bad. I was hoping this year would be a comeback.”
Also on Saturday, senior Mary Kate Lichty fell just short of her own podium finish in the 400, placing eighth with a time of 59.51.
Lichty was able to find her way on to the podium thanks to the help of Ava Maradiaga, Nichole Repka and Annika Rufenacht teaming up in the 1,600 relay.
The group grabbed the last podium spot, taking sixth with a time of 4:04.68.
Verona tied for 32nd with seven points. West De Pere won the state title with 60.33 points. Homestead earned runner-up honors with 36 points.
Verona advances to finals in four events
In prelims on Friday, Bailey (12.32) and Wepking (12.56) both advanced to the 100 dash finals with placements of seventh and 10th, respectively.
The top 10 finishers from prelims advance to finals.
In the 400 dash prelims, Lichty placed eighth with a time of 59.81. The 1,600 relay team of Maradiaga, Repka, Rufenacht and Lichty finished fifth in prelims on Friday with a time of 4:00.96.
In the 3,200 relay finals on Friday, junior Hannah Dohnal, sophomore Raelyn Bartels, Lichty and sophomore Lexi Remiker clocked in at 10:11.08, good for 20th.
In the 800 relay prelims, senior Kate Lewicki teamed up with Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking to finish 13th on Friday with a time of 1:46.65.
National news
Track and field fans at the state meet on Saturday were treated to a national high school record thanks to Steven Point senior Roisin Willis.
Willis clocked in with a time of 2:00:03 in the 800. The time broke the state record by more than five seconds and set a new national mark by nearly two seconds.