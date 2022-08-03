It was a record-setting day for Ridgewood’s Caleb Goodavish and the Seminole Swim Team’s Max Garbacz at the All-City Swimming Championships on Saturday in Madison.
Both Goodavish and Garbacz set two new All-City records. Goodavish set a record in the 8 and younger 25-meter freestyle, capturing the title in 14.60 seconds on Saturday, July 30, at Ridgewood Pool. He also won a championship in the 25 butterfly, but set the record in that event during a preliminary race (15.73).
“He was breaking our etam records the first meet of the year,” Ridgewood coach Bill Wuerger said of Goodavish. “We knew he had a shot to break those. He’s a very talented young swimmer.”
Garbacz set an All-City record after winning the 100 individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 17.48 seconds. He also set a record in winning the 50 butterfly (28.68).
The 13 club teams in the Madison All-City League combined to set eight new records in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday in Madison.
Ridgewood captured the overall team championship with 2,306 points, just ahead of runner-up Middleton (2,233.5). Seminole finished third (1,806) and Hawks Landing took sixth (1,493).
Max McCartney, who graduated from Verona Area High School in the spring, is going to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and will compete on the rowing team.
McCartney swam in three of the first four events. He took advantage of the early competition. McCartney won the 100 free in a Ridgewood Pool record time of 51.85 seconds.
“I had my eye on that all year,” McCartney said of the record in the 100 free. “I knew I had to get back to my high school times.”
It marks the final All-City meet that McCartney will compete in and he knew his adrenaline would be high.
“In the finals with this atmosphere and going to the Clerk of course, I just knew it was going to be something special. It just felt great to execute the way I wanted to.”
He added a third-place finish in the backstroke and that came after swimming the opening 200 medley relay.
Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Scott Jenn, Evan Lederer, Henry Affeldt and McCartney finished second with a time of 1:39.50. Hill Farm won the event in a pool-record time of 1:36.50.
Another Ridgewood swimmer who had a big meet was Max Drake, 14, who set two new pool records. Drake won the boys 13-14 age group 100 back in a pool-record time of 1:03.04 and won the 50 fly in a pool-record time of 27.86 seconds.
Ridgewood’s Walter Billmeyer teamed with John Olajos, Arthur Blodyrev and Drake to win the 200 free relay (1:50.66). The same quartet won the 200 medley relay (2:04.90). Billmeyer finished second in the 100 free (58.31) and took second in the 100 IM (1:06.14). Middleton’s Sam Wolf won the title in the 100 free in an All-City record time of 53.66.
Billmeyer will be a freshman at VAHS and Wuerger is looking forward to seeing how he develops as a swimmer.
“Walter had a great season,” Wuerger said. “Coming into the season,. I didn’t know how he was going to do because for a lot of 13-year-olds it’s hard because some 14 year-olds go through a growth spurt at 13-14. He’s really good at the backstroke. I think he will help us in the backstroke and we will find another event for him whether it’s the IM or freestyle.”
Hawks Landing’s Jack Prahl won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.78) and took third in the 100 IM (1:07.81). Seminole’s Gavin Vorderman took second in the 50 fly (30.01) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.43).Seminole’s Levi Johnson added a third-place finish in the 100 back (1:14.57).
In the 11-12 age division, Garbacz was the standout with two titles and two All-City records. He teamed with Theodore Figueroa, Kyle Pike and Ryder Blodgett to take third place in the 200 medley relay (2:06.32).
Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Brecken Curran, Max Splitter, Henry Prahl and Sergio Cabada won the race with a time of 2:04.98.
Henry Prahl won the 50 breaststroke (38.56) and took third in the 50 fly (32.82). Curran took second in the 100 IM (1:17.48) and Figueroa placed third in the same event (1:17.69). Splitter finished third in the 50 back (36.50). Cabada took third in the 50 free (29.98) and placed fourth in the 50 back (36.98).
Jack Elliott of Hawks Landing, in the boys 9-10 age division, won the 50 fly (36.44) and took second in the 100 IM (1:27.11). Hawks Landings’ 200 medley relay team of Cooper Jedd, Will Dolphin, Elliott and Baker Sharp took third (2:46.40).
Ridgewood’s Cameron Arts placed second in the 50 breaststroke (45.19).
Goodavish was a standout in the 8 and younger division with two titles in the 25 free and 25 fly. Teammate Colvin Curran won the 25 back (21.36).
Will Roy, of Hawks Landing, took second in the 25 back (22.51) and teammate Colin Mulligan placed third (23.17).
Seminole’s Jackson Pike took third place in the 100 IM with a time of 1:54.88.