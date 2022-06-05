Aidan Manning admittedly didn’t have his best stuff at the state cross country meet in the fall.
The Verona senior was battling the lingering effects of a virus and ended up missing out on a medal, taking 26th.
Manning made up for that by taking third in the 1,600-meter run at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Friday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
“It feels pretty awesome to do that (podium),” said Manning, an Iowa State commit. “I was able to come back from the illness and put solid work in. It was just building up that confidence again. It feels great.”
Manning clocked in with a time of 4 minutes, 16.65 seconds. Middleton senior Griffin Ward finished first with a time of 4:14.86. Waukesha North’s Patrick Wills earned runner-up honors with a time of 4:15.39.
“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle for that top three, top four,” Manning said. “I just tried to put myself out there and go with the pack the last lap.”
Junior Milam Harvey joined Manning as Wildcats to podium (top six) by finishing fifth in the high jump. Harvey leapt to 6 feet, 4 inches.
Racine Park junior Emmanuel Johnson won the event with a 6-9. Both Waukesha junior Tyran Cook and Menomonie junior Jayden Williams reached 6-9, but Johnson won in a jump off against Cook.
“Last year his (Harvey) best was 5-8 and he had difficulty being consistent,” Verona boys coach Joff Pedretti said. “This year he cleared his personal record of 6-4 at the state championships even under the pressure of the competition and the thousands of spectators that came to watch.”
Manning and Harvey helped Verona to 32nd at the state meet with 9.5 points. Arrowhead repeated as state champions with 55.5 points. Kimberly finished second with 36 points.
On Saturday, the 3,200 relay team of junior Blake Oleson, sophomore Noah Kundert, junior Nathan Simon and Manning took 12th with a time of 8:10.47.
Still, not a bad weekend for Manning.
“It’s always a good thing to podium,” Manning said with a laugh. “It’s awesome to do that. I can’t complain.”
1,600 relay takes 13th in prelims
The 1,600 relay team of sophomores Jesse Ward, Kundert, Michael Valitchka and senior Kyle Krantz took 13th in prelims on Friday with a time of 3:28.29. The top 10 times from prelims advance to finals.
In the boys wheelchair shot put, freshman Andrew Cassiday placed eighth with a time of 9-5.5. Cassiday also took seventh in the 100 wheelchair dash with a time of 35.24 seconds.