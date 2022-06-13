Verona senior center fielder NJ Elias wasn’t ready to say goodbye to his teammates.
After a 3-0 loss to Waunakee in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, June 7, the overwhelming feeling hit that the season was over and teary eyed players hugged each other.
Waunakee senior Luke Shepski tossed a four-hit shutout to beat the Wildcats.
“We were putting the ball in play, but it wasn’t enough,” said Elias, who will play football at the University of South Dakota in the fall. “I guess our luck ran out.”
Verona (19-8) lost its first two games and then split two Big Eight Conference games with Sun Prairie.
“We started off slow and then the guys came together and we turned it around,” Elias said. “I just love all these guys.”
The Wildcats’ 11-game winning streak was snapped. Sun Prairie beat Waunakee in the sectional championship 9-1 to advance to state. The Cardinals have won 19 straight games.
“That 11-game winning streak will stick with me a long time,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “It was a heck of a ride.”
The last game the Wildcats lost was 1-0 to Madison La Follette on May 5.
To get to the sectional, Verona crushed DeForest 12-2 in six innings in a Division 1 regional championship on Thursday, June 2, at Stampfl Field.
Shepski was a thorn in the side of Verona.
In addition to his pitching performance, he went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Waunakee’s Andy Nordloh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Shepski didn’t fool many batters. He struck out four and walked one. He pitched to contact and recorded 11 ground ball outs.
“I was happy with our approach,” D’Orazio said. “We put good swings on the ball. They just made plays. That happens. That’s baseball.”
The Warriors scored two runs with two outs in the first inning off senior pitcher Nick West. After walking leadoff hitter Jack Shehpski, Luke Shepski doubled to right center. Nordloh then delivered an infield RBI single to score Jack Shepski. Carter Lory followed with an RBI single to right to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
West pitched 4 ⅓ innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
“I thought Nick really pitched well,” D’Orazio said. “Any time he is pitching for us we feel great about our chances. They strung a couple hits together at the right time.”
Verona junior Riley Peterson tossed 2 ⅔ shutout innings and struck out five. The Wildcats’ defense made the plays to keep the game within striking distance. Sophomore second baseman Jack DeTienne made a running leaping catch in the fourth. Verona right fielder Seth Tobie made a catch and then threw to first base for an inning-ending double play in the seventh.
Shepski killed any potential rally before it could start, not allowing a Verona leadoff hitter to reach base in any inning. The Wildcats had three scoring opportunities they couldn't capitalize on. Junior Mason Armstrong crushed a two-out triple to right in the bottom of the first. Senior Max Steiner then flew out to right to end the threat. In the third, Elias had a two-out double to center. Senior Mason Fink then flew out to center.
Verona had another scoring chance in the fourth after Steiner walked. Sophomore Tre Grignon singled to left with two outs. Luke Shepski then got West to pop out to left.
“He had some pretty decent off-speed pitches,” Elias said. “He was hitting his spots. He got the better of us today.”