The Verona girls lacrosse club is off to an 8-1 start to the season, earning them the No. 2 ranking in the state by maxpreps.
Along with its 8-1 overall record, Verona is also 3-0 in the Madison Area Conference, tied with Oregon and Madison co-op.
“Incredibly proud of the work the team has put in this season so far”, coach Rachel Romens said. “They have made leaps and bounds together and individually, and I am excited to see where it takes them.”
Junior Abbi Rupnow leads the Wildcats with 38 goals, 17 assists and 49 ground balls on the season. Rupnow recently hit the 100-goal milestone during a 14-2 conference win over Sun Prairie on Thursday, May 5. Rupnow is committed to play lacrosse at Division 1 Mercer University.
Fellow junior Captain Lauren Volk — a Division II Grand Valley State University commit — leads the Wildcats with 57 draw controls won and has added 19 goals for the season.
Verona’s lone loss came to No. 1-ranked University School of Milwaukee.
The Verona boys lacrosse club is currently 0-3 on the season.