Ben Rortvedt, a 24-year-old 2016 Verona Area High School alumnas, was traded to the New York Yankees from the Minnesota Twins in a five-player deal on Sunday, March 13.
Rortvedt was part of a three-player package that included third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa the Twins traded to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.
Rortvedt, a lefty hitting catcher, made his Major League Baseball debut last year with the Twins after former starting catcher Mitch Garver was injured.
In 39 games with Minnesota last year, Rortvedt hit .169 with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored. He had a .989 fielding percentage and threw out 44% (7 of 16) runners trying to steal.
Rortvedt, a second-round pick of the Twins in 2016, got his first start April 30, against the Kansas CIty Royals and he went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and one run scored to help the Twins beat the Royals 9-1.
Rortvedt will compete for playing time at catchewr with Kyle Higashioka.
In 325 minor league games over five seasons, Rortvedt has 21 homers, 134 RBI and a .241 batting average. He has thrown out 37% of the runners trying to steal in the minors.
The Yankees agreed to pay the remaining $50 million on Donaldson’s contract, which has three years left, according to a report by the Associated Press.
It marks the second catcher the Twins have traded in two days. Minnesota traded Garver to the Texas Rangers for Kiner-Falefa on Saturday, March 12.