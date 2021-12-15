Two years is more than enough time to get a little rusty.
But that hasn’t been the case for the Metro Lynx.
The Madison-based girls hockey team — which includes Verona, Madison Memorial, Madison Edgewood, Middleton, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Dodgeville — is off to a 7-0 start this season. That’s after the Lynx finished as the state’s runner-up in the 2019-2020 season. The team did not compete last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since we haven’t played for two years we all just wanted to get going,” Verona senior Rachel Mirwald said. “We want to pick up where we left off two years ago. Right now we're just working hard in practices and trying to do the little things.”
Those little things have been paying off in a big way as the Lynx have not only won their first seven games, but have outscored opponents a combined 38-4. The Lynx have recorded four shutouts on the season and have won all seven games by multiple goals.
Kathryn Anderson took over as the Lynx’s head coach in 2020 and is in her first true season with the team.
“We have a lot of really great leaders on this team,” Anderson said. “I think they are just ready to come play. Last year they didn’t really have a season. You don’t really know what you have until it’s gone. They’re just ready to play this season.”
Teamwork makes the dream work
The Lynx have been led by Edgewood senior Alina Stiller’s 13 points this season, followed by Mirwald, who has 12. Madison Memorial senior Kaya Byce has 11 points on the year. Middleton senior Hannah Kasdorf has collected nine points, while Verona sophomore Emma Stebbeds has eight points.
Middleton senior goalie Abby Nutini has been lights out this season, saving 93 of 97 shots faced.
Sophomore Rowan Severson — Mount Horeb’s only player on the team — has a goal and assist on the season. Madison West has three players on the roster, including Izzy Goldshmidt, who has three assists on the season as a defender.
The co-op has had little trouble meshing together this season.
“These girls recognize what they need to address and they’re extremely good at it,” Anderson said. “They just work as a team to overcome those things. Teamwork is the best way I can sum up this team.”
Key conference win
The Lynx picked up a big 3-0 Badger Conference victory over the Cap City Cougars on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Mirwald got the Lynx on the board with a goal with 33.5 seconds left in the first period. Verona freshman Anna Dalebroux netted a score in the second period and Madison Memorial junior Grace Bonnell added another in the third period. Middleton senior goalie Abby Nutini racked up 19 saves in the win.
The last conference season the Lynx and Cougars shared the Badger Conference crown with the Rock County Fury. All three teams finished with 20 points and 10-2 records.
“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Mirwald said regarding the win over Cap City. “We know that our conference games are the most important so we’re working on playing our best in the conference and from there we will see where it takes us.”
Verona contributions
The Lynx rosters nine Verona players on the team.
Those girls are Mirwald, Stebbeds, Dalebroux, Lily Waxenberg, Brita Lake, Nicole Repka, Addy Gregoire, Maisy Nevins and Annika Simpson.
Mirwald has five goals and six assists on the season. Stebbeds has four goals and four assists.
Best in state
The Lynx earned the No. 1 ranking in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll.
The Bay Area Ice Bears are No. 2, followed by the Central Wisconsin Storm. The Western Wisconsin Stars slot in at No. 4. The Fox Cities Stars — who beat the Lynx in the state title game two seasons ago — come in at No. 5.
The Lynx have won their first five games of the season for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.