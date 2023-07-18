The Big Eight Conference will have a different look this season with Beloit Memorial leaving for the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Big Eight consisted of 11 teams last season, but will move to 10 teams this year with the Purple Knights heading to the SLC. Beloit Memorial had already moved to the Southern Lakes in football starting last season.
The Southern Lakes is made up of Badger, Burlington, Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, Union Grove, Waterford, Westosha Central and Wilmot.
The Big Eight expanded from 10 to 11 teams in the 2022-2023 season when Sun Prairie was split into East and West schools. Based on 2022-2023 enrollment provided by WisSports, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West had the lowest enrollment in the Big Eight last season with student counts of 1,281 and 1,290, respectively. Janesville Parker had the third lowest enrollment at 1,442, while Beloit Memorial was fourth lowest at 1,630. Verona’s enrollment last season was 1,756. Middleton led the Big Eight in enrollment with 2,378.
The Big Eight became a 10-team conference in the 2008-2009 season after Verona joined.