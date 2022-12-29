The Verona Press' five favorite sports photos of 2022.

Lilly Wepking and Joy Bailey

Verona’s Lilly Wepking (left) and Joy Bailey share a hug after the 100 dash finals during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Blake Oleson

Verona's Blake Oleson crosses the finish line during a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Linde Field in DeForest.
Metro Lynx

Metro Lynx senior forwards Rachel Mirwald, left, and Kaya Byce, right, react after Mirwald scores a goal in the second period against the Stoughton co-op. The Madison Metro Lynx beat the Icebergs 5-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and won the sectional to advance to state.
Verona Boys Soccer

The Verona boys soccer team celebrates after winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Annika Rufenacht

VA/ME's Annika Rufenacht competes on beam during a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sun Prairie High School.

