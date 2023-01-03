Verona sports produced some impressive numbers and statistics in 2022. Here are six of the best.
0
The number of goals the Verona girls soccer team gave up in Big Eight play.
The Wildcats outscored their conference counterparts a combined 66-0 en route to finishing 9-0 in the Big Eight, winning their second straight conference championship.
On the season, Verona gave up just nine goals.
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Lilliah Blum, who was named the Big Eight’s Player of the Year. Blum scored a team-high 32 goals and had 15 assists.
16
For the second straight season, girls tennis standout Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the Division 1 state tournament.
Muskego junior Emily Pan, the seventh seed, defeated 10th-seeded Nagpal 6-0, 6-3 a third-round match at state to cap off a season for Nagpal that saw her enter the state tournament with a 26-4 record.
2011
The last time the Verona football team won the Big Eight Conference outright before 2022.
Andrew Riley – the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year – helped the Wildcats to an 8-2 overall record in his first year as head coach – and 7-0 in the Big Eight for the program’s first outright conference championship since 2011.
Verona’s first-team all-conference selections on offense were running back Trey Engram, offensive lineman Jack Reese and kicker Drew Chorlton.
The trio of first-team all-conference players on defense were defensive end Drake Badger, linebacker Mason Armstrong and defensive back Tre Poteat.
.600
Hilary Blomberg’s batting average for the Verona softball team.
Blomberg had six home runs, 30 RBIs and four triples on her way to being named Big Eight Player of the Year. As a pitcher, Blomberg went 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and struck out 143 batters.
Blomberg also was named first-team all state.
33
The number of goals this season Connor Gage scored for the Verona boys soccer team.
Gage’s 33 goals was ninth best in the state. He also became the Wildcats’ all-time goals leader during the 2022 season.
Gage – a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit – was named an All-American for the second time in his prep career, the state’s Player of the Year, as well as the Big Eight’s Player of the Year.
300
The win milestone Verona girls head coach basketball Angie Murphy reached in the team’s season opener of the 2022 portion of the 2022-2023 season.
Verona rolled by Janesville Parker 85-26 in November for Murphy’s 300th win.
Murphy – who was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year during the 2021-2022 year – helped the Wildcats to a co-conference championship that same season.