Megan Merlet

Verona’s Megan Merlet runs for the ball during the Wildcats’ 4-0 Big Eight win over Madison West on Thursday, April 21, in Madison.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Verona sports produced some impressive numbers and statistics in 2022. Here are six of the best.

0

Elsa Queoff

Verona's Elsa Queoff smiles after a goal during the Wildcats and Panthers' 2-2 draw on Wednesday, May 11, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.

The number of goals the Verona girls soccer team gave up in Big Eight play.

The Wildcats outscored their conference counterparts a combined 66-0 en route to finishing 9-0 in the Big Eight, winning their second straight conference championship.

On the season, Verona gave up just nine goals.

Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Lilliah Blum, who was named the Big Eight’s Player of the Year. Blum scored a team-high 32 goals and had 15 assists.

16

Naisha Nagpal

Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal returns a serve against Janesville Craig in a No. 1 doubles match on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Verona Area High School. Nagpal defeated Lexie Hankel in three sets.

For the second straight season, girls tennis standout Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the Division 1 state tournament.

Muskego junior Emily Pan, the seventh seed, defeated 10th-seeded Nagpal 6-0, 6-3 a third-round match at state to cap off a season for Nagpal that saw her enter the state tournament with a 26-4 record.

2011

Drake Badger

Verona's Drake Badger celebrates a sack during the Wildcats' Big Eight Conference game against Janesville Parker on Friday,

The last time the Verona football team won the Big Eight Conference outright before 2022.

Andrew Riley – the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year – helped the Wildcats to an 8-2 overall record in his first year as head coach – and 7-0 in the Big Eight for the program’s first outright conference championship since 2011.

Verona’s first-team all-conference selections on offense were running back Trey Engram, offensive lineman Jack Reese and kicker Drew Chorlton.

The trio of first-team all-conference players on defense were defensive end Drake Badger, linebacker Mason Armstrong and defensive back Tre Poteat.

.600

Hilary Blomberg

The Verona softball team celebrates after junior Hilary Blomberg scores after hitting a home run to center in the third inning against Sun Prairie on Friday, April 15, in Verona.

Hilary Blomberg’s batting average for the Verona softball team.

Blomberg had six home runs, 30 RBIs and four triples on her way to being named Big Eight Player of the Year. As a pitcher, Blomberg went 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and struck out 143 batters.

Blomberg also was named first-team all state.

33

Connor Gage

Verona's Connor Gage (right) celebrates a goal during the Wildcats' 4-3 win over Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The number of goals this season Connor Gage scored for the Verona boys soccer team.

Gage’s 33 goals was ninth best in the state. He also became the Wildcats’ all-time goals leader during the 2022 season.

Gage – a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit – was named an All-American for the second time in his prep career, the state’s Player of the Year, as well as the Big Eight’s Player of the Year.

300

Angie Murphy

Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, right, is congratulated by assistant coach Alex Luehring, left, after eclipsing 300 career wins after Verona beat Beloit Memorial 112-24 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Verona Area High School. Verona beat Janesville Parker 85-26 on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The win milestone Verona girls head coach basketball Angie Murphy reached in the team’s season opener of the 2022 portion of the 2022-2023 season.

Verona rolled by Janesville Parker 85-26 in November for Murphy’s 300th win.

Murphy – who was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year during the 2021-2022 year – helped the Wildcats to a co-conference championship that same season.

