Even in shortened seasons, prep sports returned to local high schools after a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are still many scrapbook moments that captured our attention. From the track to the ice to the hardwood and pool, Verona Area High School had a standout year in prep sports. The Wildcats had four teams make state tournament runs. The Verona/Madison Edgewood girls gymnastics team turned in a program-best fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet and Verona football coach Dave Richardson reached the 200 career win milestone and then retired from coaching after the season. Yet, those two didn’t make the top five list. The top five sports stories based on voting by the Press’ sports department are as follows:
No. 1 Acker brings home two golds
Verona senior and future University of Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker was in a class of his own and among some elite company nationwide.
Acker won WIAA Division 1 state titles in both the discus (183 feet, 9 inches) and shot put events (57-2 ¾) at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 26.
He set a new school record in the discus in a May 25 meet at Verona Area High School with a throw of 203-10 and finished the year ranked second in the nation in the event.
He also reached the podium as a member of Verona’s 400-meter relay, finishing in sixth place.
Acker, a 2021 VAHS graduate, was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, given to the state’s top athlete in the sport.
“It was kind of a nice little cherry on top type of thing rounding out my whole career as not just a track athlete but also just an athlete at Verona High School,” Acker said.
Acker, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back, signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers. He was a three-star recruit, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports.
Acker became the second male athlete in Verona’s history to receive the award, joining Luke Sullivan who earned the title in 1994.
Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti commended Acker for taking a risk and going out for an individual and team sport in the sprint after he had signed to play football for the Badgers.
“It’s really just years of work and putting himself out there,” Pedretti said. “Even though he was a good athlete, he was willing to put it on the line every night and show what he could do. He was willing to take that risk that a lot of guys aren’t willing to take.”
No. 2 Wildcat boys hockey state repeat comes up short
The Verona boys hockey team brought home the silver trophy after finishing as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-ups following a 4-0 loss to Hudson Feb. 20, at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Wildcats finished the season 16-7, but got off to a late start in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the restrictions that prohibited games in Dane County for more than 10 months. The team then played a club season with all road games, then switched to a WIAA-sanctioned season and had one week of practices before playing several games before the postseason started.
Verona received a No. 2-sectional seed behind top-seeded Madison Edgewood. Edgewood, because of a COVID-19 positive test, had to forfeit a sectional semifinal against Waunakee.
It marked Verona’s fourth straight state appearance and third consecutive year playing in the state championship game.
Verona knocked off top-ranked University School of Milwaukee 5-1 in a state semifinal on Feb. 18, at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills. The Wildcats scored three goals in the first period and had three power-play goals in the game. Seniors Leo Renlund, Josh Osting and Walker Haessig each scored goals.
“We were looked at as the underdog going into the playoffs,” Haessig said. “Looking at our record, people were kind of doubting us throughout the whole season. It’s an accomplishment making it to the state championship.”
No. 3 Girls basketball team makes surprise run to state
An upstart Verona girls basketball team tried to defy the odds just like their No. 1 fan.
Verona made a surprise run to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament with a team featuring four freshmen and three sophomores.
Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy’s mother, Leenar Halbleib, battled terminal pancreatic cancer and like many other fans couldn’t attend games in-person. She watched every game on live stream and provided inspiration for the team. Verona lost a state semifinal to eventual champion Germantown 76-57.
The Wildcats’ unexpected run to the state tournament capped an improbable season that was delayed by a COVID-19 pandemic where socially distanced practices and mask wearing became the norm. The sting in losing served as a reminder of how there are more important aspects than basketball as the team brought Murphy’s family and friends together as her mother battled pancreatic cancer before dying.
“For us to even be here is a celebration,” Murphy said. “This is something so special we didn’t think we would even get. It’s hard to explain to them how amazing this really is. What a blessing they gave me, my family and mom. We enjoyed the ride.”
Verona had socially distanced practices most of the season. They were prohibited from having contact in practice until Feb. 10, and that made practicing defense and breaking press defenses more of a trial and error with all road games outside of Dane County.
“If you could tell me we could come to state in a year like this and get our butts kicked by 20, sign me up because I would be there in a second,” Murphy said. “I’m really proud of this group.”
No. 4 Wildcat boys soccer makes run to state
For the second time in three years, the Verona boys soccer team made a run to state.
The 19-game Verona unbeaten streak was snapped after the Wildcats were clipped by Hudson 1-0 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Nov. 4, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The Wildcats finished 18-2-1, won the Big Eight Conference title with an 8-0-1 mark and earned a No. 2-ranking in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The team had two players named all-state — sophomore forward Connor Gage and senior Max Lynch. Gage scored 17 goals and had 13 assists. Lynch led the team in goals (19) and added five assists. .
Verona coach Dave Perkins was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats earned a state berth after knocking off Arrowhead 2-0 in a sectional final on Oct. 30, at Oconomowoc High School.
No. 5 Best reaches podium in butterfly
Verona Area/Mount Horeb’s Oscar Best swam in the fastest 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle races ever in the 97-year history of the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Best took third in the fly with a time of 49.89 seconds at the Division 1 boys swim alternate state meet Feb. 6, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. It marked the second straight year he’s taken bronze in the fly.
“I was happy I was able to get third,” Best said. “I was more worried and focused on my times. My goals were a lot bigger.”
Senior Emilio Perez of the Greenfield co-op won a state title in the 100 butterfly in a state-record time of 47.27.
Best also took ninth in the 50 freestyle (21.26 seconds). It was a historic race, as two swimmers broke 20 seconds. Perez also won a state championship in the 50 free with a state-record time of (19.81), as Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin-Madison recruit, took second (19.92).