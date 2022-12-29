Going back and trying to chronicle a list of sports accomplishments into a top five sports stories of the year in 2022 is an incredible project to tackle.
There are so many stories that created a firestorm in the local sports world.
From the vault and balance beam to the track, ice and pool, Verona Area High School student-athletes represented their school and community well this year. This is just a snapshot of the top five stories of the year. With a drum roll, the No. 1 story of the year is the Verona boys soccer team coming together to win a state championship.
1. Wildcats rally to win state title
The Verona boys soccer team rallied from a one-goal deficit to pull off a thrilling 2-1 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the WIAA Division 1 state championship on Nov. 7, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Both Brian Vazquez and Connor Gage scored second-half goals to propel the Wildcats to their second state title in three appearances.
“I can’t believe it still,” Vazquez said. “I still think it’s a dream. But it’s everything we wanted since the beginning of the season. It’s everything I wanted since I started in high school soccer. It’s what you dream for as a high school soccer player. Now it’s a reality. It’s amazing.”
The last time Verona won the gold ball was in 2019.
“I told the team before the game that those guys in 2019 put us on the map,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “Today is your chance to remind people that we are staying on the map.”
To get to the state title game, the Wildcats rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Sussex Hamilton 4-3 in a Division 1 state semifinal on Nov. 3. Verona senior Alex Klimm netted the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute. He finished the game with two goals and one assist.
The Wildcats reeled off 12 straight wins to win the gold ball for the second time since 2019. Verona finished the season with a program record 119 goals. Verona (20-3) – ranked eighth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll – had 10 shutouts on the season.
Gage was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year, first-team all-state and earned All-American honors for the second straight season.
Gage – a verbal commit to the University of Wisconsin-Madison – scored a team-high 33 goals to finish ninth in the state in goals and became the Wildcats’ all-time goals leader before the end of his junior season this year.
2. All-around champ Rufenacht vaults VA/ME to second at state
It was a memorable season for Annika Rufenacht in her first season of high school gymnastics.
Rufenacht captured individual state titles in the all-around competition and vault to help lead the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, March 5, in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I'm really proud of how well Annika handled the pressure on Saturday,” VA/ME coach Rachael Hauser said. “This being her first state meet, it can be so easy to let nerves get the best of you, but she stayed focused all the way to the end.”
The second-place finish at state was the best in program history.
Rufenacht finished in the top three of every event on her way to winning the all-around competition with 38.116 points.
Rufenacht also earned an individual state championship on the vault with a score of 9.633. She took second on the uneven bars (9.6) and floor exercise (9.4) and placed third on the balance beam (9.483).
VA/ME collected 144.399 points to place second. Franklin/Muskego took home the state championship in D1 with 147.682 points.
3. Verona girls lead Metro Lynx to state semis
The Madison Metro Lynx made a run to the state tournament for the second time in three years, led by a senior-dominated team including Verona’s Rachel Mirwald.
The Metro Lynx lost 4-1 to the Central Wisconsin Storm in a state semifinal. The Lynx were the state runner-up in 2020, but most of its team members played club hockey during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when they didn’t have a high school season.
“We have been looking forward to going to state since last year,” said Mirwald, after the Metro Lynx beat Viroqua 7-2 in a sectional championship on Feb. 26, at the Sun Prairie Arena. “We know we have a team that is good enough to get to the state championship.”
In the state semifinal game against the Storm, the Lynx got off to a fast start with forward Kaya Byce scoring from the top of the left circle after Verona forward Emma Stebbeds made a pass while up against the boards at 9 minutes, 16 seconds in the first period.
The Storm erupted for three goals in the second period and outshot the Metro Lynx 10-5 in the period.
Stebbeds tied Byce with a team-high 17 goals. Mirwald is now playing hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
4. Manning, Bailey run to meals at state track
Aidan Manning closed out an illustrious career at Verona by taking third in the 1,600-meter run at the WIAA Division state track and field championships on June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Manning ran the mile in 4:16.65, about 2.2 seconds behind champion Griffin Ward of Middleton.
“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle for that top three, top four,” Manning said. “I just tried to put myself out there and go with the pack the last lap.”
Joy Bailey finished fifth at state in the 100 dash with a time of 12.59 seconds. Teammate Lily Wepking placed 10th.
“It was a great moment,” Bailey said. “I said, ‘I got this medal, but I got it for both of us.’”
Bailey clocked in with a time of 12.59 seconds.
“The entire time I was thinking, keep your knees up, keep running and that was it,” Bailey said with a laugh.
5. Verona girls kick to fifth at state
It was a youth movement for the Verona girls swimming team as the Wildcats finished fifth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Eight of the nine members of the Wildcat team were freshmen and sophomores. Junior Isabella Gnewuch finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.4 seconds. It was the first time a Verona swimmer had reached the podium at state since 2018.
“I think it was definitely more nerve wracking because a lot of them had never gone through a state swim meet,” Gnewuch said. “It’s not like club or anything, it’s a whole different environment. It was just a learning experience for everyone, whether it went good or bad. I think it’s just something to motivate everyone for next year.”
Freshman Annika Curran took sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.85 seconds. The Wildcats placed seventh in four other events – the 200 medley relay consisting of sophomore Amelia McCartney, sophomore Emily Spielman, Gnewuch and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson.
The Wildcats also took seventh in the 200 freestyle relay that consisted of Spielman, Kittleson, sophomore Annabelle Fowler and Curran, as well as the 400 freestyle relay team of Kittleson, sophomore Monica Schmidt, Gnewuch and Curran (3:34.41).
Curran added a seventh-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:06.06).
Honorable mentions
– Blake Oleson led Verona at the Division 1 state cross country meet by taking 13th. Nathan Simon and Lexi Remiker took 52nd and 105th, respectively.
– Milam Harvey finished fifth in the high jump at the Division 1 state track meet after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.
– The 1,600 relay team of Mary Kate Lichty, Ava Maradiaga, Nicole Repka and Annika Rufenacht found the podium at the Division 1 state track meet with a sixth-place finish.
– The Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming team had its last dance as a co-op at the Division 1 state meet, finding the podium five times to take seventh.
– Jay Hanson at heavyweight took sixth place at the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament. Cael Wozniak also qualified for state at 182 pounds.
– Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the Division 1 state girls tennis tournament for the second straight year in her sophomore season. Julia Huseth and Annie Nick joined Nagpal as state qualifiers in doubles’ action.
– Ryder Broadbridge and the No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass reached the Round of 32 at the Division 1 boys state tennis tournament. Verona head coach Mark Happel also was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year.
– Zack Zimmerman took 45th at the Division 1 state golf tournament with two rounds of 81.
– The Verona girls soccer team dominated Big Eight play – winning the conference with a 9-0 record while not allowing a single goal – on its way to a Division 1 sectional semifinal. The Wildcats gave Oregon, ranked No. 1 in the nation, its only tie of the year.
– First-year football coach Andrew Riley guided Verona to its first outright Big Eight Conference championship since 2011 and a No. 6 Division 1 ranking in the WisSports Coaches’ Poll. Riley was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year.
– The Verona girls basketball team battled key injuries to earn a share of the Big Eight Conference as head coach Angie Murphy was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. Murphy eclipsed 300 career coaching wins after the Wildcats beat Beloit Memorial 112-24 on Nov. 19. Murphy now has 307 career wins and counting.
– The Verona baseball team finished the season 19-8 and made a run to the Division 1 sectional semifinal. The Wildcats – who won 11 straight games – lost to Waunakee in the sectional semis.