As the girls basketball, boys hockey and girls hockey seasons get heated up, the gymnastics season for Verona Area/Madison Edgewood is just getting started. In the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas and New Year’s resolutions, the following are 12 games or meets that local sports fans should circle on their calendars as can’t miss events before postseason tournaments begin.
Verona is on track to contend for conference championships in girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey, gymnastics and boys basketball.
Friday, Jan. 6
The Big Eight Conference is arguably the best league when it comes to boys swimming. Three of the top-five ranked teams in the state are from the Big Eight. Verona will take on top-ranked Middleton in a conference double dual along with Janesville Craig.
Saturday, Jan. 14
If the Verona boys basketball team remains in contention for a shot at a Big Eight Conference championship, January will be a big month. The Wildcats take on third-ranked Middleton.
The Verona boys swimming team will compete in the Middleton Invitational. This will be a tune-up for the Big Eight Conference meet, which Middleton hosts about two weeks later. Third-ranked Madison Memorial and fifth-ranked Sun Prairie East also are top contenders in the conference.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Verona boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson makes his return to alma mater and the school he coached last year – Madison La Follette. The Lancers, ranked eighth, are second in the conference, one game behind Middleton. Verona will then get two home games to end the season against both the Cardinals and Lancers. Verona will host Middleton Feb. 21 and then La Follette Feb. 23.
Thursday, Jan. 19
The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team will look to continue to defend its conference title from last year with a dual meet at Middleton. The Wildcat/Crusaders are a favorite to repeat as conference champions led by junior Annika Rufenacht, the state champion on the vault and in the all-around competition, along with senior Ella Crowley.
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Verona boys hockey team's quest of making a run to a fourth straight state tournament was snapped in a loss to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last year. Instead, it was Madison Edgewood that made a run to state. The Wildcats will host Edgewood in a nonconference clash.
Monday, Jan. 23
Verona will wrestle its final home conference dual meet against Beloit Memorial. The Wildcats excel at the middle weights and have several grapplers looking to make sectional runs and who could place in the top-six at conference.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Verona girls basketball team (8-2) is 1-2 against teams ranked in the top 10 this season. The Wildcats get another chance to add another win against a ranked team to their resume with a road test at eighth-ranked Sun Prairie West (9-2).
Thursday, Jan. 26
In a rescheduled game, the Verona girls basketball team takes on perennial power Beaver Dam (11-1), ranked third in Division 2. Former Golden Beaver stars Maty Wilke (University of Wisconsin), Tara Satuffacher (Northern Illinois University), Jada Donaldson (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and Paige Schumann (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse) are gone, but Beaver Dam will look to another Wilke to lead the way – Gabby Wilke (11.7 ppg) and another Donaldson – Nataya Donaldson (14.3 ppg).
Tuesday, Jan. 31
The Verona boys hockey team will play at the University School of Milwaukee. The University School of Milwaukee has made a run to four consecutive state tournaments. The Wildcats beat University School 5-1 in a Division 1 state semifinal in 2021 when Verona went on to finish as the state runner-up.
Thursday, Feb. 4
The VA/ME gymnastics team will look for a tuneup before the conference and sectional meets with the Middleton Invitational.
Monday, Feb. 13
The Verona girls basketball team will look to gear up for postseason play with a nonconference game against Waupun (10-2), ranked second in Division 3.