After losing to Sun Prairie for the second time this season, the Verona softball team is in a battle for second place in the Big Eight Conference.
Sun Prairie (15-1, 12-0 Big Eight, ranked second in the Division 1 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, outdueled Verona 6-1 in a road showdown. Verona (6-3, 5-3 Big Eight) got some timely hitting from Addie Blomberg to beat Janesville Parker 3-1 on Friday, April 29, at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Verona 3, Janesville Parker 1
Junior Addie Blomberg delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to help the Wildcats rally for a win over the Vikings on April 29, in Janesville.
Janesville Parker led 1-0 going into the sixth. The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth and got solid pitching to close out the victory.
Hilary Blomberg earned the win after tossing three shutout innings in relief and striking out four. Freshman Mallorie Kresuer started on the mound and gave up one run on four hits, while striking out two and walking one.
Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Freshman Sierra Ejercito finished 2-for-4.
Sun Prairie 6, Verona 1
Sun Prairie’s Taylor Baker had a big game hitting and on the mound to lead the Cardinals past the Wildcats.
Baker went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. She tossed a complete game and gave up one run and struck out eight.
The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth inning to outduel the Wildcats on April 28, in Sun Prairie.
Verona’s Ellie Osting went 2-for-2 and Odalys Rivera knocked in a run.
Taylor Peterson started for the Wildcats on the mound. She tossed two innings and struck out four. Junior Hilary Blomberg pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking one.
Verona 10, Madison West 0
Verona 11, Madison West 0
Verona hit three home runs and got two standout pitching performances to sweep a doubleheader from Madison West on April 26, in Verona.
Hilary Blomberg tossed a complete game one-hit shutout and struck out 17 in the first game. She helped her own cause at the plate going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Rivera finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and was a double shy of the cycle. Ejercito went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
In the second game of the twinbill, Kresuer tossed a four-hit shutout. She struck out five and walked one.
Ejercito went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Blomberg hit a two-run homer. Rivera scored three runs and drove in two runs. Osting finished 2-for-3 and Addie Blomberg was 2-for-4.