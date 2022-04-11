After having its first six scheduled games called off, the Verona softball team finally took the field on Monday, April 11, earning a 3-2 nonconference road win over Waunakee.
Verona was scheduled to start its season on March 29.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the first and plated another run in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead. The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth for their only runs of the game.
Odalys Rivera led Verona on offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Ellie Osting drove in two runs. Hilary Blomberg added two hits and an RBI in the victory. Osting and Blomberg both had doubles.
Blomberg picked up the win in the circle, allowing two hits and no runs in four innings. She added six strikeouts while walking one. Mallorie Kreuser tossed three innings of work, allowing two hits and a pair of runs. She struck out three.
Verona outhit Waunakee, 10-4.