The Blomberg sisters – Hilary and Addie are a fearsome hitting one-two punch in the Verona softball team’s lineup.
However, the Wildcats have a deep hitting core with seven starters returning and four first-team Big Eight All-Conference selections from a team that went 17-5 and finished second to Sun Prairie last season. Now, Sun Prairie is split into two schools – Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
“Some will say that the talent will be diluted with two Sun Prairie schools,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “I will believe it when I see it. Until someone proves me wrong, they (Sun Prairie), even with two schools, should be the favorites.”
Two years ago, Verona earned a conference co-championship with Sun Prairie. One catalyst for Verona is Hilary Blomberg – a University of Wisconsin commit – who hit .600 last year with six home runs, 30 RBIs and four triples. She will be a force hitting in the middle of the Wildcats’ lineup. She was named first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and was the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year last season. Hilary Blomberg has hit 22 home runs in two years for the Wildcats. Her freshman season was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hilary will drive in a lot of runs for us,” Anderson said. “Her power numbers are incredible. The two main jobs we have are to have someone with a solid stick hitting behind her so they can’t pitch around her and get people on base for her and the big boppers.”
Addie Blomberg – a Division I South Dakota State University commit – played second base and shortstop last season and earned first-team all-conference. She hit .355 with one home run and nine RBIs. The other first-team all-conference players returning are senior catcher Ellie Osting and sophomore outfielder Sierra Ejercito. In her first season last year, the left-handed hitting Ejercito hit .432 with one home run, seven RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Ejercito is expected to again bat leadoff.
“Sierra continues to get better at the art of being a slap hitter,” Anderson said. “With her speed, her job is to get on base.”
Hilary Blomberg has been the Wildcats’ ace pitcher the past two years. She racked up a record of 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts last year.
“If she played catcher she would probably be ranked as one of the top catchers in the state,” Anderson said of Hilary Blomberg. “Hilary is a rare softball player who can play anywhere.”
He said Verona has the luxury of using Osting at catcher. Osting was a first-team all-conference selection last season after hitting .313.
The other starters back for the Wildcats are sophomore Mallorie Kreuser (third base), junior Hariet Salas (outfield), sophomore Emily Jensen (first base and outfield) and junior Taylor Peterson (outfield). Jensen is versatile and played some at shortstop, first base and third base last year.
A trio of other players expected to contribute are senior Jordan Starkey (outfield, infield), junior Dani Heidtke (outfield) and freshman Kallie Stebbeds, who can play middle infield, first base and outfield.
The Big Eight Conference could be jumbled at the top this year. Anderson said Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and Middleton along with Verona will be top contenders to win the Big Eight title.
Middleton – behind pitcher Megan Button – beat Verona 4-3 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship last year. Madison Memorial senior pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak has committed to play softball at the University of Iowa. Sun Prairie East will be led by junior pitcher Tayler Baker like Addie Blomberg has committed to play softball at South Dakota State.
Verona opens the season with a scrimmage in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Monday, March 20, and then the Wildcats will play two games on Tuesday, March 21.
“We begin every season with high expectations,” he said. “We are not making any assumptions. We feel like we are not reloading or rebuilding. We are just picking up where we left off.”