The Blomberg twins powered the Verona offense with a combined eight RBIs – four each – during a 15-0 Big Eight win over Madison West on Wednesday, April 12, at Verona High School.
Both sisters finished with two hits. Addison Blomberg tied a team-high with three runs.
Leadoff hitter Sierra Ejercito drew three walks and scored three times for the Wildcats. Ellie Osting and Mallorie Kreuser both drove in a pair of runs each.
Kreuser earned the win in the circle with a four-inning performance. She surrendered two hits while striking out five
Madison Memorial 4, Verona 0
Andrea Jaskowiak tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Spartans past the Wildcats. Jaskowiak – an Iowa commit – racked up 14 strikeouts and issued just one walk.
Madison Memorial scored once in both the second and third innings before getting a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game for Verona – racking up 13 strikeouts on three earned runs. She also had one of Verona’s two hits. Kreuser had the Wildcats’ other hit.
