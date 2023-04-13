But maybe less so when the two softball standouts are in opposing dugouts.
Baker homered twice and struck out 10 batters in a complete-game performance to lift Sun Prairie East past Verona 5-4 in a Big Eight Conference game on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Verona's Jordan Starkey throws over to first for an out during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Verona's Hilary Blomberg (left), Jordan Starkey (middle) and Emily Jensen celebrate an out during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Leah Irvin races home during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Hilary Blomberg tosses a pitch during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg makes a throw to first from shortstop during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Harriet Salas gets ready to make a throw from the outfield during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jordan Starkey smiles at second after driving in three runs during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sierra Ejercito reacts to scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
Sun Prairie East's Tayler Baker rounds third after a home run during Verona's 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sun Prairie East's Tayler Baker smiles after one of her two home runs during Verona's 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Mallorie Kreuser gets ready to make a throw from third to first base during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jordan Starkey holds a runner at first during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg gets ready to make a throw from shortstop during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona scores a run during a 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Blomberg – a senior – and Baker – a junior – are set to be college teammates at South Dakota State in less than two years. But for now, the two play as conference foes.
“We actually played on club together this season,” Blomberg said. “We know each other really well. I’m excited to play with her. It’s kind of a love/hate thing. She does well, I’m excited for her – but then again, it’s against us.”
Verona (3-4, 3-2 Big Eight) scored three runs off Baker in the top of the first inning. Baker then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and added a solo shot to center in the bottom of the third to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead – an advantage they wouldn’t give up from there.
After surrendering three runs in the first, Baker and the Sun Prairie East defense gave up just one run the rest of the way.
“Her (Baker) changeup looked really good to me tonight,” Verona head coach Todd Anderson said. “That’s a sucker pitcher. We shouldn’t be swinging at it with fewer than two strikes and there’s evidence we recognized that and still swung at it. If she can make you do that, it’s a good night for her. Tremendous respect to her. She’s a class pitcher and a class act.”
The Wildcats pounced on Baker in the first after singles from Addison Blomberg and Hilary Blomberg. Mallorie Kreuser then drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Jordan Starkey ripped a fly ball past the center fielder’s head to score all three base runners.
“This is her first year getting a lot of starts,” Anderson said of Starkey. “She’s worked hard. That was big. Like any team we have some big boppers in our lineup, but we need the middle and bottom to produce. She did that tonight in a big way.”
Starkey finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Entering the seventh down 5-3, Verona cut the deficit to one run after leadoff hitter Sierra Ejercito scored on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats had runners on second and third with two outs before Baker ended the game with a strikeout.
“She has a pretty strong rise ball and two seam,” Addie Blomberg said. “They move a lot – especially in the wind. Her movement was really good tonight.”
Baker surrendered six hits and three earned runs. She issued just one walk en route to her 10 strikeouts.
“You don’t want to be at her mercy in the count – and we were too often,” Anderson said.
The Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the first three innings – including a pair of runs in the bottom of the second off an error.
Verona also got a strong showing from its starting pitcher – Hilary Blomberg. The Wisconsin commit tossed six innings of action, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. Blomberg struck out nine while walking just one batter. She added two hits at the plate as well.
The game was the Wildcats’ fifth in the last six days.
“It’s hard to keep going after not having practices after games – not being able to work on the things we need to work on,” Addie Blomberg said. “You just have to push through it.
“We’ve come out strong this season. Even though we have a few losses, it’s just little things we need to work on.”
Verona 15, Madison West 0
The Blomberg twins powered Verona with a combined eight RBIs – four each – during a Big Eight win over Madison West on Wednesday, April 12, at Verona High School.
Both sisters finished with two hits. Addie Blomberg tied a team-high with three runs.
Ejercito drew three walks and scored three times for the Wildcats. Ellie Osting and Kreuser both drove in a pair of runs each.
Kreuser earned the win in the circle with a four-inning performance. She surrendered two hits while striking out five
Madison Memorial 4, Verona 0
Andrea Jaskowiak tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Spartans past the Wildcats. Jaskowiak – an Iowa commit – racked up 14 strikeouts and issued just one walk.
Madison Memorial scored once in both the second and third innings before getting a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game for Verona – racking up 13 strikeouts on three earned runs. She also had one of Verona’s two hits. Kreuser had the Wildcats’ other hit.
