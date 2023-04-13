Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern Wisconsin during this period. Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn bans.