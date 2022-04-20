Mallorie Kreuser and Hilary Blomberg combined for a shutout to lead the Verona softball team to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison East on Tuesday, April 19, at Olbrich Park,
Kreuser got the win as the starter, allowing two hits and no runs in five innings of work. She also struck out three, while allowing no walks. Blomberg pitched two innings, surrendering one hit and no runs. She finished with a pair of strikeouts.
Blomberg also made an impact on the offensive end, homering in the victory. Blomberg ended the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Sierra Ejercito went 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice. Verona (2-2, 1-2 Big Eight) did not commit a single error in the win.