Senior Hilary Blomberg hit three home runs to power the Verona softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Janesville Craig on Friday, May 5, at Verona Area High School.
Blomberg put a cap on a big week, in which the Wildcats extended their winning streak to nine straight games. Verona (12-4, 11-2 Big Eight) is one game behind Sun Prairie East in the hunt for a conference championship. Verona will host Sun Prairie East on Thursday, May 11, in Verona. It was a stretch of five straight home games and the Wildcats took advantage of the home-field advantage.
The Wildcats knocked off the Cougars 8-2 in the first game of the twinbill. In the second game, Blomberg pitched a three-hit shutout to lead Verona to a 7-0 win.
The other highlight from the Wildcats’ continued winning streak was junior Mallorie Kreuser tossing a no-hitter in a 20-0 victory over Madison La Follette on Wednesday, May 3, in Verona. Kreuser followed that up by tossing a one-hit shutout to lead Verona to a 10-0 win over Madison West on Thursday, May 4, in Verona. The Wildcats started their first of five games in a six day stretch with a 5-2 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, May 2, at Verona Area High School.
“They are a really good team,” Blomberg said. “It’s nice to beat them for the second time. I think we can take this momentum and carry it through until we play tougher teams and higher level competition.”
Blomberg doesn’t mind the busy schedule.
“We don’t get to practice on what we need to work on, but it’s nice because we get to show up and do our job,” she said. “We don’t have the time to slack off. We just have to keep playing.”
Verona 8, Janesville Craig 2
Verona 7, Janesville Craig 0
Janesville Craig may want to consider intentionally walking Blomberg if they face the Verona slugger again.
Blomberg went 4-for-6 with three home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of the Cougars on May 5, at Verona Area High School.
In the first game of the twinbill, Blomberg hit home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. The Wildcats led just 3-0 going onto the bottom of the seventh. Verona erupted for five runs in the seventh. Taylor Peterson, Kreuser, Ellie Osting and Leah Irvin each had hits to knock in runs.
Blomberg went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs. The Wildcats pounded out 14 hits. Osting finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kreuser went 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. Harriet Salas went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Blomberg pitched a complete game and gave up two unearned runs on six hits, while striking out 10 and walking one.
She turned in an even more dominant performance in the second game. Blomberg tossed a complete game three-hitter and struck out nine. Senior Addie Blomberg went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Osting went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hilary Blomberg knocked in two runs and scored two runs. She hit a two-run homer in the first.
Verona 10, Madison West 0
The Wildcats racked up 13 hits and cruised by the Regents on May 4, in Verona.
Addie Blomberg went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Hilary Blomberg finished 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Emily Jensen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Peterson finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.
Kreuser tossed a complete game one-hit shutout and struck out eight.
Verona 20, La Follette 0
Kreuser pitched a three-inning no-hitter to stifle the Lancers on May 3, at Verona Area High School.
Kreuser struck out seven and the Wildcats were one error away from a perfect game. She got plenty of run support from a Wildcat offense that pounded out 10 hits in two at-bats.
Verona scored 16 runs in the first. Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-3 and knocked in four runs. Osting finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate. Dani Heidtke and Sierra Ejercito both knocked in two runs and scored two runs. Jensen scored three runs. Jordan Starkey, Irvin and Peterson each scored twice.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie West 2
Whether she’s batting leadoff or in the ninth spot, Ejercito plans to use her speed and sees her job as the same.
“My role is the same – to get on base,” Ejercito said. “Bunting is one of the big tools of my game. If I can get the bunt down that’s good. I just want to get it down and get on base.”
Ejercito – a lefty slap hitter – went 2-for-3 with two bunt singles, one run scored and one RBI to lead the Verona softball team to a 5-2 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on May 2, in Verona. She proved to be the spark plug the Wildcats needed to create scoring opportunities for the top of the lineup.
pounded out 11 hits and beat the Wolves for the second time this season.
Kreuser went 2-for-4 with one RBI and senior Addie Blomberg finished 2-for-4.
Sun Prairie West scored two runs off starting pitcher Hilary Blomberg in the first inning on a blustery day.
Hilary Blomberg crushed a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the first to cut the Wolves’ lead to 2-1. It marks the fourth home run she has hit this season.
“I think she missed with a rise ball,” Blomberg said. “I was really trying to push (hit) it to the right so I could get the best results with my hitting with the wind and it went.”
Salas singled to lead off the second. She later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2. Ejercito bunted for a single in the third and then later scored on a passed ball to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
Verona turned to some small ball to push across an insurance run in the fourth. Osting walked. Taylor Peterson then beat out a bunt for a single. Ejercito then delivered a bunt RBI single to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.
Verona tacked on one more run in the sixth. Addie Blomberg singled to center and the Wolves intentionally walked Hilary Blomberg for the second time in the game. Kreuser then delivered a two-out RBI single to right to give the Wildcats a three-run lead.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game to get the win. She gave up two earned runs on nine hits, while striking out 14 and walking one.