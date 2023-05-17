Verona senior Hilary Blomberg had a flair for the dramatic on Senior Night.
Blomberg blasted a two-run home run to center to propel the Verona softball team to a 2-0 win over Middleton on Tuesday, May 16, at Verona Area High School. It proved to be a Senior Night to cherish for Blomberg, who hit her ninth home run this season.
“I was kind of just looking for a missed pitch because it was getting towards the end of the game,” Blomberg said. “I was getting tired and I knew she was getting tired. I was hoping to find one over the plate. I could tell it was a home run when I hit it. It sounded really nice and felt nice.”
With the conference win, Verona improves to 16-6, 15-4 Big Eight. The Wildcats took over sole possession of second place in the conference with the victory in combination with Madison Memorial’s 3-0 loss to Sun Prairie East.
“It makes me excited for the postseason,” Blomberg said. “I hope a lot of the games are like this and we can pull it together. It’s nice we can battle up at the plate and in the field to work through a really tough game.”
Middleton went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine on base. The Cardinals twice had two runners on and one out or less in the inning. Blomberg pitched a complete game six-hit shutout to get the win. She struck out 14 and walked two.
With two runners on and one out in the first inning, Blomberg struck out Middleton’s Megan Button. She then got freshman Annika Jafferis to ground out to first baseman Emily Jensen to end the scoring threat. The Cardinals had another golden scoring opportunity in the fourth after junior Mackenzie Zimmerman led off with a double to right. Button popped up a bunt in front of the plate. Verona senior catcher Ellie Osting made a diving attempt to make the catch, but it dropped in for an infield single.
In the fifth, Middleton freshman Hailey Stroede and junior McKenzie Pertzborn both singled with two outs. Blomberg then got Zimmerman to pop out to her sister Addie Blomberg at shortstop.
“In that time I think we were just trying to pitch around her and trying to get her to swing at a not so good pitch,” Blomberg said of Zimmerman. “I had to be really careful with her because she is one of their best hitters and with a runner in scoring position I had to be extra careful.”
Blomberg worked out of the jam by striking out three straight.
Button was equally as tough on the Wildcats. She limited Verona to 1-for-13 hitting with runners in scoring position and left five on base.
That’s until the sixth when the Wildcats had four of their nine hits. Junior Taylor Peterson bunted for a single for the second time in the game leading off the sixth. That set up Blomberg’s go-ahead home run. Peterson went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Addie Blomberg and Osting both finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
“Megan Button is a very good pitcher and moves the ball, changes location a lot and we were a little bit flummoxed,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “We were getting the ball in play. Everyone’s at-bats are getting better. Things just weren’t falling for us. The pitchers on both sides did their jobs and got out of trouble.”