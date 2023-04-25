Verona senior Hilary Blomberg has hit home runs in two straight games and the Verona softball team extended its winning streak to two consecutive games.
Verona topped Waunakee 8-4 in a nonconference game on Monday, April 24, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats (5-4, 4-2 Big Eight) were riding the momentum of an 11-1 win over Madison East on Tuesday, April 18, in Verona.
Verona 8, Waunakee 4
Blomberg went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats past the Warriors on April 24, in Verona.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a four-run second inning. Harriet Salas went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Senior Addie Blomberg went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.
Verona junior Mallorie Kreuser started on the mound and tossed 4 ⅔ innings to get the win. She gave up four earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking two. Hilary Blomberg tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out six.
Verona 11, Madison East 1
Addie Blomberg went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to power Verona past Madison East in a Big Eight Conference matchup on April 18, in Verona.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first. Addie Blomberg had an RBI double and Hilary Blomberg hit a home run to highlight the first.
The Wildcats tacked on four runs in the second. Hilary Blomberg, Ellie Osting, Jordan Starkey and Salas each knocked in a run.
Verona’s Sierra Ejercito went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Kreuser pitched four innings to earn the win. She gave up one earned run on two hits, while striking out three. Hilary Blomberg tossed one shutout inning in relief and struck out three.