The Verona softball team scored five runs in the seventh inning to open up Big Eight play with a 6-3 win over Sun Prairie West on Saturday, April 8, at Sun Prairie West High School.
The Wildcats (1-2, 1-0 Big Eight) trailed 2-1 entering the top of the seventh before taking a 6-2 lead. Down 2-1, Verona’s Kallie Stebbeds lined a double, scoring Leah Irvin and Jordan Starkey. Stebbeds scored on an error for an unofficial inside the park home run.
Hilary Blomberg singled in Sierra Ejercito to extend the Verona lead to 5-2. Blomberg then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2. Blomberg – a Wisconsin commit – also hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to put the Wildcats’ up 1-0. She finished the game 3 for 3 with two runs and a pair of RBIs. Out of the leadoff spot Ejercito had two hits and scored once.
Mallorie Kreuser pitched a complete game for Verona, surrendering three earned runs and striking out eight batters.