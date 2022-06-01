The Verona softball team’s quest to reach the state tournament came up short after a 4-3 loss to Middle- ton in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Friday, May 27, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Verona coach Todd Anderson missed seven games after a battle with COVID-19. Verona (17-5) finished second in the Big Eight Conference behind Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats finished 1-2 against Middleton this year.
“We would have preferred to play at home, but that is not what cost us the game,” Anderson said. “We just didn’t hit very well.”
The Wildcats knocked off Madison West 15-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 24, in Verona.
Middleton 4, Verona 3
Hits were hard to come by for Verona in a regional championship game that was moved to Firefighter’s Park in Middleton because the Wildcats’ home field was too wet.
“It’s a stressful game and win or go home,” Anderson said. “We didn’t make as good of (hitting) adjustments as last time.”
Verona junior pitcher Hilary Blomberg hit Middleton’s Erin Schleusner leading off the seventh. Middleton’s Jenna Redders then singled to left. Maddie Pertzborn laid down a sacrifice bunt. Middleton’s Mackenzie Zimmerman came through with an infield single to score Schleusner to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.
Blomberg pitched a complete game and gave up four runs on nine hits. She struck out six, walked two and hit one.
Blomberg said she has been hurting the past two weeks.
“My arm has been hurting and I’ve been trying to pitch through it,” she said. “At the beginning (in
the first inning) my arm was hurting and then it got better. It would have been nice to play yesterday and at home.”
Anderson understands that Blomberg carried a big pitching load after sharing pitching duties with Alyssa Bostley last season.
Freshman Mallorie Kreuser did log some pitching innings, but Blomberg, a catcher on her club team, was relied on a lot down the stretch.
“It’s late in the season and everyone is a little worn down and she’s a little banged up,” Anderson said of Blomberg. “If we hit better we are not talking about Hilary not being on top of her game.”
Middleton pitcher Megan Button limited the Wildcats to seven hits.
“Megan threw very well and kept us off-balance,” Anderson said.
In the sixth, Verona rallied from a two-run deficit. Ellie Osting led off with a single to center. Senior
Jana Lawrence then reached on an error. Kresuer grounded out, but on a wild throw to first base, Osting scored and Lawrence came around to score from second base to tie the game at 3.
“I was feeling very happy that we could pull that play out,” Osting said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t
able to score any more runs.”
Lawrence went 2-for-3 to lead the Wildcats at the plate.
Early on, it appeared like the game would go down to the wire.
Button came through with an RBI double in the second to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Verona 15, Madison West 0, 3 inn.
Odalys Rivera went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help the Wildcats bash the Regents
in a Division 1 regional semifinal on May 24, in Verona.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first on two errors by the Regents. Rivera singled to center. Hilary Blomberg reached on an infield single. Addie Blomberg reached on an error and both Rivera and courtesy runner Taylor Peterson scored. Osting reached on an error and Addie Blomberg scored to give Verona a 3-0 lead.
Madison West committed five errors in the game. Verona broke the game open with a five-run second that featured two runs scored on a wild pitch and one run on an error.
Leah Irvin led off the second by beating out an infield single. She then stole second base. Freshman Sierra Ejercito then bunted for a single. Rivera knocked in a run on a groundout. Hilary Blomberg then delivered an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead. Addie Blomberg reached on a dropped pop fly and Osting was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Peterson and Addie Blomberg both scored on a wild pitch to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 7-0. Lawrence reached on an error and the Wildcats scored another run to take an 8-0 lead.
Verona scored seven runs in the third. Rivera had a two-run single to spark the big inning. The Wildcats pounded out 11 hits. Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-3 and Irvin was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one
run scored. Addie Blomberg scored three runs.
Hilary Blomberg tossed a two-hit shutout in three innings. She struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.
“We will lose a couple of really good seniors,” Hilary Blomberg said. “We have a pretty young team so seeing us next year will be pretty interesting.”