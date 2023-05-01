The pitching for the Verona softball team carried them to two Big Eight Conference wins last week.
Verona (7-4, 6-2 Big Eight) rolled by Beloit Memorial 6-0 on Thursday, April 27, in Beloit. The Wildcats were coming off a 7-0 victory over Janesville Parker where senior Hilary Blomberg flirted with a no-hitter on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona Area High School.
“I think we are building our momentum up each game,” Blomberg said. “Each game we are getting closer and closer to being our best we can be. I’m just really excited for postseason because I think we will be ready by the time postseason comes.”
The Wildcats have won four straight games and have a big week with five conference games upcoming.
“What we are trying to do for the first two-thirds of our season is everyone training to be the one,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “We want them to be ready to be the one whether it’s to come in and pitch or come in off the bench to hit or base run.”
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Verona’s Mallorie Kreuser propelled the Wildcats to a shutout against the Purple Knights on April 27, in Beloit.
Kreuser pitched a five-hit shutout. She struck out eight and walked two. Kreuser also did it at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Blomberg scored three runs. Senior Ellie Osting knocked in two runs.
Kreuser gave the Wildcats an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning. Senior Addie Blomberg, Emily Jensen and Osting each drove in runs in the seventh.
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0
Hilary Blomberg struck out 13 in tossing a one-hit shutout to help the Wildcats stymie the Vikings on April 25, in Verona.
“I always love mixing up my pitches,” Blomberg said. “It keeps them off-balance. Just being able to throw a changeup as well as I did tonight makes it easier for me and probably my defense because it gives them nice easy bloopers most of the time.”
Blomberg didn’t issue a walk. Blomberg retired 16 straight batters after Janesville Parker’s Kaelyn Minich hit a fly ball that popped out of Verona right fielder Taylor Peterson’s glove, which was ruled a double.
“It’s hard to grip a ball in this weather,” Anderson said. “She did a great job of moving the ball around really focusing in on hitting her spots and keeping the ball down. When she does that like she did tonight it will be hard for teams to hit.”
The Wildcats scored at least one run the first three innings. Verona’s Jordan Starkey was hit by a pitch in the first to set up a golden scoring opportunity. Hilary Blomberg reached on an error. Harriet Salas delivered a two-out RBI single to left to give the Wildcats an early lead.
Verona’s Sierra Ejercito – who went 3-for-3 with two runs scored – bunted for a single in the second. Addie Blomberg came through with an RBI single to right.
Addie Blomberg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. It marked the first time of the season that Ejercito batted ninth.
“I told her before the game we would try this so you can relax a little bit and pitchers aren’t as anxious,” Anderson said of his message to Ejercito. “You just get better pitchers (batting) 7-8-9 than you do 1-2-3.”
The Wildcats scored two runs in the third. Hilary Blomberg – who went 2-for-3 – led off with a single to left. Osting and Leah Irvin had back-to-back RBI doubles to center to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 4-0. Osting finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
“Leah is part of a group of players who are platooning,” Anderson said. “Leah is a competitor. She is making the most of her opportunities. She swung the bat against Parker pretty good last time and she is really competing and that is what we want to see.”
The Wildcats had a golden opportunity to tack on more runs in the fourth. Ejercito bunted for a single. Addie Blomberg singled. With one out, Janesville Parker opted to intentionally walk Hilary Blomberg to load the bases. The Vikings got out of the jam without giving up a run.
“It’s gotten to the point where I have to get walked,” Hilary Blomberg said. “I still love to hit. It feels nice, but it’s a bittersweet moment.”
Verona capped the scoring with a three-run sixth. Ejercito beat out an infield single. Addie Blomberg delivered an RBI single. Starkey knocked in a run on a bunt single to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. Jensen knocked in the final run on a sacrifice fly.