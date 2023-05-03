Whether she’s batting leadoff or in the ninth spot, Verona junior Sierra Ejercito plans to use her speed and sees her job as the same.
“My role is the same – to get on base,” Ejercito said. “Bunting is one of the big tools of my game. If I can get the bunt down that’s good. I just want to get it down and get on base.”
Ejercito – a lefty slap hitter – went 2-for-3 with two bunt singles, one run scored and one RBI to lead the Verona softball team to a 5-2 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, May 2, at Verona Area High School. She proved to be the spark plug the Wildcats needed to create scoring opportunities for the top of the lineup.
Verona (8-4, 7-2 Big Eight) pounded out 11 hits and beat the Wolves for the second time this season. With the win, the Wildcats have extended their winning streak to five straight games. Verona junior Mallorie Kreuser went 2-for-4 with one RBI and senior Addie Blomberg finished 2-for-4.
Sun Prairie West scored two runs off starting pitcher Hilary Blomberg in the first inning on a blustery day.
Hilary Blomberg crushed a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the first to cut the Wolves’ lead to 2-1. It marks the fourth home run she has hit this season.
“I think she missed with a rise ball,” Blomberg said. “I was really trying to push (hit) it to the right so I could get the best results with my hitting with the wind and it went.”
Verona senior Harriet Salas singled to lead off the second. She later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2. Ejercito bunted for a single in the third and then later scored on a passed ball to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
Verona turned to some small ball to push across an insurance run in the fourth. Senior Ellie Osting walked. Taylor Peterson then beat out a bunt for a single. Ejercito then delivered a bunt RBI single to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.
Verona tacked on one more run in the sixth. Addie Blomberg singled to center and the Wolves intentionally walked Hilary Blomberg for the second time in the game. Kreuser then delivered a two-out RBI single to right to give the Wildcats a three-run lead.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game to get the win. She gave up two earned runs on nine hits, while striking out 14 and walking one.
“They are a really good team,” Blomberg said. “It’s nice to beat them for the second time. I think we can take this momentum and carry it through until we play tougher teams and higher level competition.”
It marks the first of five games in a six day stretch. Hilary Blomberg doesn’t mind the busy schedule.
“We don’t get to practice on what we need to work on, but it’s nice because we get to show up and do our job,” she said. “We don’t have the time to slack off. We just have to keep playing.”