Verona junior Taylor Peterson went 3-for-3 and scored two runs to propel the Wildcats over Middleton 4-2 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Thursday, May 25, at Verona Area High School.
Verona (18-6) advances to play at top-seeded Sun Prairie East (22-4) in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30. The Wildcats opened postseason play with a 12-0 five-inning win over Madison East in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, in Verona.
Verona 4, Middleton 2
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and hung on to knock off the Cardinals for the third time this season.
Verona senior Ellie Osting delivered an RBI single in the first inning.
Verona senior Hilary Blomberg – a University of Wisconsin commit – went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Blomberg pitched a complete game to get the win. She gave up two unearned runs on three hits, while striking out 10 and walking one.
Verona 12, Madison East, 5 inn.
Verona senior Addie Blomberg led the Wildcats to a shutout against the Purgolders in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Addie Blomberg – a South Dakota State commit – went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Wildcats broke the game open with a seven-run first. Osting, Mallorie Kreuser, Jordan Starkey and Sierra Ejercito each knocked in runs in the first.
Hilary Blomberg hit a two-run homer in the third. It marked her 11th home run this season. Kreuser drove in two runs.
Hilary Blomberg tossed a two-hit shutout. She struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.