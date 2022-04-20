Verona junior Hilary Blomberg picked up where she left off in the batter’s box in the home opener against Sun Prairie on Friday, April 15.
Blomberg hit a home run in her second at-bat. She is coming off a season where she slugged a state-leading 16 home runs last year.
Verona (1-2, 0-2 Big Eight) couldn’t slow down the Cardinals’ power bats and lost to Sun Prairie 13-3 in six innings. Verona earned a Big Eight Conference co-championship with Sun Prairie last year. The Cardinals beat the Wildcats 2-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal and went on to earn a trip to the state tournament.
It’s the second straight loss for Verona which lost to Middleton 5-3 on Tuesday, April 12, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton. The Wildcats have been outside on the field four times this season and just one time for practice and they have had practice a couple times on a turf field in the Madison-area.
“Unfortunately, that’s a great ballclub to come up against this early in the season with some new players and players playing new positions,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “Our expectations are they can’t help but get better because they are playing great competition and they have great teammates around them.”
Verona had its two games at the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, April 16, postponed and the home game Monday, April 18, against Beaver Dam was postponed because of inclement weather.
Anderson said he doubts the nonconference games against Monona Grove and Milton will be rescheduled. Conference games that are postponed will take precedence in rescheduling.
“The games are stacking up,” Anderson said. “The issue is we don’t have many open dates and the teams are in either conferences that play on other days than we do. Nonconference games will be the last choice (for rescheduling games).”
Sun Prairie 13, Verona 3, 6 innings
The Cardinals showcased a deep hitting lineup, rolling to a 10-run rule win over Verona on April 15, at Verona Area High School.
The bottom two hitters in Sun Prairie’s lineup - junior Kenzie Longley and Carly Gross went a combined 6-for-7. Longley went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Gross finished 3-for-3 with an RBI to help lead the Cardinals’ 16-hit attack. Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored and Taylor Baker also finished 3-for-4.
Anderson said Sun Prairie is a great hitting team.
“You have to try to keep them off-balance, but we had some mistakes in the field that extends innings,” Anderson said. “They will make you pay for it even if you are pitching well.”
The Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the first inning off Blomberg who started at pitcher for the Wildcats. Sun Prairie senior Chloe Knoernschild led off and beat out an infield single. Sun Prairie’s Isabel Royle hit a grounder to shortstop who threw to second baseman Addie Blomberg and a dropped ball led to two on with no outs. The big blow came on Kramschuster’s two-run double to left. Junior Sophia Royle then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Freshman Sierra Ejercito bunted for a single. She stole second and third base. Odalys Rivera walked. Ejercito scored on a wild pitch. Blomberg delivered a single and took second base on a throw to third. Verona’s Ellie Osting knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 3-2.
Sun Prairie added two runs in the third. The big hit came on Sophia Royle’s RBI single to help the Cardinals extend their lead to 5-2.
Verona answered again with Blomberg blasting a solo home run to center to slice the Cardinals’ lead to 5-3. Sun Prairie then broke the game open with four runs after two outs in the fourth. Blomberg went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Ejercito also finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases. The Wildcats were limited to five hits and three were infield singles.
“I thought even with the weather we could have hit better,” Anderson said. “Putting the ball in play harder will come.”
Gross singled to center in the fourth. Blomberg then walked Isabel Royle and Luci Moreno beat out an infield single to load the bases. It looked like the Wildcats would get out of the jam when Blomberg got Kramschuster to pop up to right field. The Wildcats dropped the fly ball and the error allowed two runs to score to give Sun Prairie a 7-3 lead. Sophia Royle then came through with an RBI single down the right field line to extend the lead to five runs.
Longley hit a solo homer and Isabel Royle hit a two-run home run off Blomberg in the fifth to take an 11-3 lead.
Middleton 5, Verona 3
Middleton rallied by scoring three runs in the sixth inning to cap a comeback over Verona on April 12, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Middleton’s Jenna Redders had an RBI single in the sixth.
Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rivera finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Ejercito went 2-for-4.
Blomberg pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. She struck out 13 and walked one.
Verona outhit Middleton 10-7. Middleton’s Megan Button tossed a complete game, allowing three runs on 10 hits, striking out five and walking one.