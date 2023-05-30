Photos: Verona vs. Sun Prairie East WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinal
Verona's Sierra Ejercito throws in from the outfield during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Harriet Salas makes a throw over to first base during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg tags out a runner during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sierra Ejercito fields a ball in the outfield during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Jordan Starkey looks to get the ball in during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Emily Jensen celebrates an out during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Hilary Blomberg throws a pitch during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Harriet Salas fields a ground ball at thrid base during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg gets ready to throw over to first base during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sierra Ejercito rounds third base to score during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Ellie Osting bats during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Emily Jensen gets a high-five after a single during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg tags out a runner at second during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona pitcher Hilary Blomberg looks to throw to first base during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Emily Jensen fields a ground ball at second during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Harriet Salas makes a throw during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg gets ready to make a throw during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sun Prairie East players celebrate their win over Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona players come together following the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Addie Blomberg celebrates an RBI double during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.
Photo by Jack Miller
The top-seeded Cardinals loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning with no outs and ended the game with an RBI single from Carly Gross.
“The cliche is the fans got their money’s worth tonight,” Verona head coach Todd Anderson said. “It was a battle.”
Sun Prairie – who advanced to the Division 1 state final last season – has ended Verona’s season in sectionals in four of the last five seasons. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals 3-2 in 2021, 10-3 in 2019 and 10-1 in 2018.
“We’ve had some non-battles over the years that don’t go our way and we’ve had some really good battles and this is a good one,” Anderson said.
Both starting pitchers went the distance for their respective teams. Sun Prairie East starter Tayler Baker – a South Dakota State commit – allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out 12 in 10 innings. Verona starter Hilary Blomberg – a Wisconsin commit – surrendered a pair of runs on 12 hits. She struck out nine.
Anderson called both pitching performances gutsy.
“Take my hat off to both of them,” Anderson said. “They both did a really good job. When they got in trouble, they got out of it, both pitchers. That’s what you expect from Division 1-bound players.”
Sun Prairie East struck first with a two-run third. In the top of the fifth, fourth-seeded Verona answered.
After a line out to start the inning, Verona lefty Sierra Ejercito doubled on a ground ball to left field. That was followed up by another double – this time a hard line drive to center – from Addie Blomberg. The hit scored Ejercito to make it a 2-1 deficit.
Taylor Peterson singled to advance Addie Blomberg to third base, where sister Hilary would hit her in with a second straight single. With one out still and runners on the corners, the inning ended when Ellie Osting grounded out to first and Peterson was tagged out at home.
“We’re trying to be aggressive,” Anderson said. “You have to make something happen sometimes.”
Four straight scoreless innings followed the Wildcats’ two-run fifth. The Cardinals started off the bottom of the 10th with back-to-back singles. Verona intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases. Gross hit the game-winning single the next at-bat.
Peterson, Ejercito and Emily Jensen all had two hits in the loss.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST,
AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from
10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov