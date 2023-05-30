Addie Blomberg

Verona's Addie Blomberg celebrates an RBI double during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.

 Photo by Jack Miller

There was plenty of free softball on Tuesday night.

After three extra innings, the Verona softball team was handed a 3-2 loss to Sun Prairie East in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on May 30 in Sun Prairie.

The top-seeded Cardinals loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning with no outs and ended the game with an RBI single from Carly Gross.

“The cliche is the fans got their money’s worth tonight,” Verona head coach Todd Anderson said. “It was a battle.”

Sun Prairie – who advanced to the Division 1 state final last season – has ended Verona’s season in sectionals in four of the last five seasons. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals 3-2 in 2021, 10-3 in 2019 and 10-1 in 2018.

“We’ve had some non-battles over the years that don’t go our way and we’ve had some really good battles and this is a good one,” Anderson said.

Both starting pitchers went the distance for their respective teams. Sun Prairie East starter Tayler Baker – a South Dakota State commit – allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out 12 in 10 innings. Verona starter Hilary Blomberg – a Wisconsin commit – surrendered a pair of runs on 12 hits. She struck out nine.

Anderson called both pitching performances gutsy.

Verona's Hilary Blomberg throws a pitch during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.

“Take my hat off to both of them,” Anderson said. “They both did a really good job. When they got in trouble, they got out of it, both pitchers. That’s what you expect from Division 1-bound players.”

Sun Prairie East struck first with a two-run third. In the top of the fifth, fourth-seeded Verona answered.

After a line out to start the inning, Verona lefty Sierra Ejercito doubled on a ground ball to left field. That was followed up by another double – this time a hard line drive to center – from Addie Blomberg. The hit scored Ejercito to make it a 2-1 deficit.

Verona's Sierra Ejercito rounds third base to score during the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.

Taylor Peterson singled to advance Addie Blomberg to third base, where sister Hilary would hit her in with a second straight single. With one out still and runners on the corners, the inning ended when Ellie Osting grounded out to first and Peterson was tagged out at home.

“We’re trying to be aggressive,” Anderson said. “You have to make something happen sometimes.”

Verona players come together following the Wildcats' 3-2 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 30, in Sun Prairie.

Four straight scoreless innings followed the Wildcats’ two-run fifth. The Cardinals started off the bottom of the 10th with back-to-back singles. Verona intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases. Gross hit the game-winning single the next at-bat. 

Peterson, Ejercito and Emily Jensen all had two hits in the loss.

