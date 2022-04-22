The Verona softball team rallied late to earn a 4-1 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, April 21, at Telfer Park.
Two days earlier, Mallorie Kreuser and Hilary Blomberg combined for a shutout to lead the Wildcats to a 6-0 Big Eight victory over Madison East on Tuesday, April 19, at Olbrich Park.
Verona 4, Beloit Memorial 1
Verona (3-2, 2-2 Big Eight) trailed 1-0 before Sierra Ejercito scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning to deadlock the game.
The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Blomberg singled to left field to score Jana Lawrence. Ejercito singled on a line drive to left field to score Kreuser and Blomberg to extend the Verona advantage to 4-1.
Blomberg pitched four innings, allowing three hits, no runs, while striking out seven. Kreuser tossed three innings of work, allowing three hits and one run. Blomberg finished 2-for-3 at the plate with one run and an RBI.
Verona 6, Madison East 0
Kreuser got the win as the starter, allowing two hits and no runs in five innings of work. She also struck out three, while allowing no walks. Blomberg pitched two innings, surrendering one hit and no runs. She finished with a pair of strikeouts.
Blomberg also made an impact on the offensive end, homering in the victory. Blomberg ended the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Ejercito went 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice. Verona did not commit a single error in the win.