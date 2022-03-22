The Verona softball team returns a talented core with six starters from a team that earned a Big Eight Conference co-championship with Sun Prairie last year.
Verona is coming off a season where they finished 23-4 and lost to Sun Prairie 2-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last season.
The Wildcats graduated three playing softball in college that combined for 118 hits and 100 RBI last season.
“There were a lot of players on base in front of them last year and a lot of those players are returning,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “Over the years, I have found that teams overall step up to replace the kids we lost. I think this core is committed to each other and the team as a family.”
The top hitters returning are junior Hilary Blomberg, a first-team Big Eight All-Conference selection, who hit a team-best .495 with a state-leading 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 40 runs scored last season. Blomberg was a pitcher and went 10-1 last season and also played shortstop when she wasn’t pitching.
“She’s great with her timing, hitting against different types of pitchers and speeds,” Anderson said of Blomberg. “She’s really good at staying on plane and her uppercut swing is powerful. Whether she hits the ball out, she hits it hard and that’s a sign of a really good hitter.”
Junior Ellie Osting (.398, two home runs and 32 RBI) and senior Jana Lawrence (.435 with one home run, 25 RBI and 32 runs scored) also are both back after earning second-team all-conference last year. Osting started at catcher and Lawrence in the outfield last year. Osting hit .526 with runners in scoring position last year.
“To me that just shows how she is competing in those at-bats,” Anderson said of Osting. “Ellie proved she is capable of that.”
Anderson said Lawrence has worked hard at developing her swing.
“Jana has worked hard with her swing and got better every year,” Anderson said. “We saw that work start to pay off last year as we got deeper into the season. I think her offseason work will continue to show.”
Junior Addie Blomberg (second base) and senior Odalys Rivera (outfield) both return after being named honorable mention all-conference last season. Addie Blomberg is expected to play second base and outfield this season. Addie Blomberg hit .455 last season.
“She has a strong and accurate arm,” Anderson said of Addie. “She can cover a lot of ground.”
The other returning starter is sophomore Harriet Salas who played in the outfield last year. Anderson said Salas’ best position may be third base.
The Wildcats will rely on Hilary Blomberg and freshman Mallorie Kreuser at pitcher. Both the Blomberg sisters, Kreuser and freshman outfielder Sierra Ejercito play for the Wisconsin Bandits traveling team out of Horicon in the summer.
Anderson said Ejercito is a slap hitter who is the fastest player on the team.
When Hilary Blomberg isn't pitching, she could play third base, shortstop or catcher, Anderson said.
“She can play anywhere on the left side,” he said. “She’s probably one of the best catchers in the state when she plays it with her summer team.”
Anderson said Kreuser will get significant time at pitcher and she relies on her control.
Having multiple options at middle infield and catcher positions is a positive in Anderson’s mind.
Anderson said having players who can start at multiple positions gives the team more backup options.
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “We have to find out where we get the most synergy and what makes the most sense.”
Two other players competing for playing time are junior Jordan Starkey (outfield and second base) and sophomore Taylor Peterson (outfield, second base).
The other developing players are junior Kella Barnard, sophomores Dani Heidtke, Leah Irvin and freshman Emily Jensen.
“I expect all of the freshmen to compete for roles,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Sun Prairie is the team to beat in the conference. He expects Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig also to be stronger this season.
“I think the trajectory of the conference is toward more parity,” he said. “I think we will compete to be one of the top two teams."