The Verona softball team opened up its season with a pair of nonconference losses at The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Verona lost to Sullivan East (Tennessee) 8-0 and then Geneseo (Illinois) 7-3.
Geneseo 7, Verona 3
Geneseo scored six runs in the first two innings to take a 6-2 lead. Despite being outscored by four runs, Verona and Geneseo both had eight hits.
Ellie Osting led the Wildcats by going 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Addie Blomberg also went 2 for 4. Taylor Peterson had a hit to go along with a run and RBI.
Osting and Mallorie Kreuser both collected doubles in the loss. Kreuser also pitched four innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run while striking out a pair of batters.
Sullivan East 8, Verona 0
Blomberg and Harriet Salas both finished 2 for 3 at the plate. Leadoff hitter Sierra Ejercito also recorded one hit. Kreuser pitched 5 ⅔ innings, striking out 10 batters. She gave up four earned runs.