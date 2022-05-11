With two runners on base and one out in a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning, Verona junior Ellie Osting wasn’t surprised Janesville Parker rolled the dice and intentionally walked junior teammate Addie Blomberg.
Loading the bases was taking a risk, but Parker coach Robert Getka made the same decision when he directed his team to intentionally walk Hilary Blomberg and the Vikings got out of a two-on one-out jam, without giving up a run in the third.
Osting laid down a perfect bunt with the bases loaded in the fifth and Odalys Rivera beat a flip to the plate that Parker catcher Kenedi Pryne couldn’t corral and that proved to be the only run Verona needed in a 1-0 win over the Vikings on Thursday, May 5, in Verona.
“I wasn’t surprised they intentionally walked Addie because she has been hitting and on a roll,” Osting said. “Before my at-bat, coach (Michelle) Schreier told me that I would be bunting today.”
That was the highlight game in a week in which Verona (12-3, 11-3 Big Eight) won four conference games. The Wildcats have won five straight games since a 6-1 loss to Sun Prairie on April 28. Verona bashed Madison La Follette 26-1 in three innings on Friday, May 6, in Verona. The Wildcats swept a doubleheader from Madison Memorial on Monday, May 9, in Verona. The Wildcats beat the Spartans 6-3 in the first game and 3-2 in the second game of the twinbill.
The Wildcats were riding the momentum of a doubleheader sweep of Janesville Craig on Wednesday, May 4, at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. The Wildcats beat the Cougars 4-0 and 5-1 in the second game of the twinbill.
Verona 6, Madison Memorial 3
Verona 3, Madison Memorial 2
Osting crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to help lift the Wildcats to a two-run lead and that highlighted a comeback victory on May 9, in Verona.
Osting, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, hit a go-ahead homer to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead. Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-4 with one RBI and freshman Sierra Ejercito finished 2-for-4.
Blomberg pitched a complete game and stretched her scoreless innings streak to 21 straight innings before giving up one run in the fourth. Blomberg gave up two earned runs on 11 hits, while striking out nine and walking one.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead on Hilary Blomber’s home run in the first. She went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Ejercito went 2-for-4.
The Wildcats scored one run in the fifth to win the game. Blomberg started on the mound and in four innings of work and gave one unearned run on three hits to get the win. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk. Freshman Mallorie Kreuser tossed three innings in relief and gave up one earned run on four hits and struck out one.
Verona 26, La Follette 1
The Wildcats took advantage of 23 walks by a duo of La Follette pitchers to run by the Lancers in three innings in a conference game on May 5, in Verona.
Verona scored 12 runs in the first and 14 runs in the second. The Wildcats only hit came on Hilary Blomberg’s triple. Blomberg scored four runs and had three RBIs. Hilary’s sister, Addie Blomberg scored four runs and had two RBIs. Kreuser, Jana Lawrence and Rivera each finished with two RBIs.
Kreuser pitched three innings to get the win. She gave up one unearned run on one hit, while striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Verona 1, Janesville Parker 0
Hilary Blomberg dominated on the mound, tossing a two-hit shutout and striking out 11 to help the Wildcats outduel the Vikings in a pitchers’ duel on May 5, in Verona.
Parker didn’t have a runner reach second base until the sixth.
“Coming out of my club (season), I had to find my pitches to get them working well because I play catcher for my club team,” Blomberg said. “I’m happy I can do it for my high school team.”
Blomberg said said once she saw the umpire’s zone she started throwing fastballs and rise balls high and worked the outside corner.
The pitches for Blomberg are called by a mixture of coaches and Osting at catcher.
“We saw them struggling with the outside pitches and we wanted to see if we could keep pushing it away,” Osting said.
Verona assistant coach Michelle Schreier served as the head coach last week since Todd Anderson was battling an illness and missed several games. She has come to expect big pitches from Blomberg in tough jams.
“She (Hilary Blomberg) is an excellent player, an all-around player and a great pitcher,” Schreier said. “She stepped up tonight in a big way.”
Verona went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 on base. The Wildcats had the leadoff hitter on twice against Parker starting pitcher Hannah Bolly.
Verona had a golden scoring opportunity in the third. Harriet Salas doubled to left off Bolly. Ejercito bunted for a single. Bolly struck out and the Vikings intentionally walked Hilary Blomberg to load the bases. Bolly then got Addie Blomberg to pop out to shortstop.
The Wildcats finally broke through on Osting’s bunt in the fifth inning to score Rivera.
“Softball is a game of pitching and hitting and it’s a game of what you can do to surprise teams,” Schreier said. “I’m sure no one expected our No. 5 batter to bunt with the bases loaded. I feel like we are on the cusp of breaking out offensively.”
Verona 4, Janesville Craig 0
Verona 5, Janesville Craig 1
Hilary Blomberg tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out 14 to lead Verona to a win in the first game of a doubleheader against Janesville Craig on May 4, in Janesville.
Osting went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Ejercito also finished 2-for-4 at the plate. The Wildcats led 2-0 after two innings and scored two runs in the third to seal the victory.
Osting had an RBI single in the first to give Verona an early lead.
In the second game of the twinbill, Addie Blomberg went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
Addie Blomberg came through with an RBI single in the first. She then had an RBI double in the third to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Kreuser started on the mound. She pitched three innings and gave up one run on five hits and struck out one. Hilary Blomberg pitched four shutout innings in relief to get the win. She struck out five and walked one.