Verona senior Hilary Blomberg announced on Twitter on Sunday, July 24, that she’s committing to play softball at the University of Wisconsin.
Blomberg is a power hitter who has hit 22 home runs in two years for the Wildcats. She led Verona to second place in the Big Eight Conference and a regional championship appearance in the spring. Blomberg hit a team-best .600 with six home runs, 30 RBIs and four triples. She served as the Wildcats’ ace pitcher, but on her club team the Wisconsin Bandits 16U Gold, she’s the starting catcher.
“My softball journey has been amazing and I couldn’t be happier to represent Wisconsin for 4 more years,” Blomberg said in a tweet. “I wanted to thank my parents and coaches for helping me achieve this dream I have had since I was little and nothing makes me happier than saying I’m going to be a Badger.”
As a pitcher last season, Blomberg went 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and struck out 143. Blomberg was named first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association, the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and first-team all-district.
Verona finished the season 17-5 and second in the Big Eight with a 15-3 record. The Wildcats lost to Middleton 4-3 in a Division 1 regional final on May 27.