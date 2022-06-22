Verona junior Hilary Blomberg has been named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year after helping lead the Wildcats to second place in the conference and a regional final.
Blomberg also was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference as a utility player. She hit a team-high .600 with six home runs, 30 RBIs and four triples.
As a pitcher, Blomberg went 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and struck out 143.
The Wildcats had three other players named first-team all-conference —junior Ellie Osting at catcher, junior Addie Blomberg as an infielder and freshman Sierra Ejercito as an outfielder.
Ejercito hit .432 with one home run, seven RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Addie Blomberg hit .355 with one home run and nine RBIs. Osting hit .313 with one home run, 17 RBIs and seven doubles.
Senior Odalys Rivera was named honorable mention all-conference. She hit .397 with one home run and 19 RBIs and led the team with 28 runs scored.
Verona finished the season 17-5 and second in the Big Eight with a 15-3 record. The Wildcats lost to Middleton 4-3 in a Division 1 regional final on May 27.
Sun Prairie’s Jamie Olson was named the conference’s coach of the year. The Cardinals won the conference title. Sun Prairie finished as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up after losing the state championship 11-3 to Kaukauna.