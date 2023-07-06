Verona’s Hilary Blomberg recently was named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team.
Blomberg, a University of Wisconsin commit, received the all-state honor after leading Verona to a second-place finish in the Big Eight Conference and a run to a WIAA Division 1 sectional. The Wildcats finished the season 19-7, 16-4 in the Big Eight. Verona lost a nail-biter to Sun Prairie East 3-2 in 10 innings in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Sun Prairie – who advanced to the Division 1 state final last season – has ended Verona’s season in sectionals in four of the last five seasons.
Blomberg hit a team-high .566, slugged 11 home runs and had a team-high 44 RBIs. She also scored 34 runs and was a dominant pitcher. It marks the second straight season she has hit over .550. Blomberg She posted a 10-2 record pitching with 160 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.
Sun Prairie Eats junior Tayler Baker, a South Dakota State recruit, was named first-team all-state. Sun Prairie East’s Carly Gross received second-team all-state accolades. Other honorable mention all-state selections from the Big Eight were Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak, a University of Iowa commit; Sun Prairie West’s Sophia Royle and Sun Prairie East’s Vanessa Veith.
Sun Prairie East made a sixth straight state appearance and lost to Superior in the semifinals. The Cardinals have three runner-up finishes and won a state championship in 2018.