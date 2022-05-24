The Verona softball team closed out the regular season with a bang after posting two Big Eight Conference wins last week.
Verona (16-4) has won 11 of its past 12 games, came back to beat Beloit Memorial 7-5 in the regular season finale on Thursday, May 19, in Verona. The Wildcats were looking to keep the hot bats going after an 8-3 victory over Madison East on Tuesday, May 17, in Verona.
Verona received a third seed and was scheduled to host 14th-seeded Madison West in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 24. If the Wildcats win, Verona would play the winner of sixth-seeded Middleton and 11th-seeded La Crosse Central in a regional championship on Thursday, May 26. Sun Prairie, the Big Eight Conference champion, is the top seed in the top half of the sectional.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 5
Verona junior Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats to a comeback win over the Purple Knights on May 19, in Verona.
Beloit Memorial scored four runs in the first inning off freshman pitcher Mallorie Kreuser. The Wildcats answered with a three-run third to tie the game. Kreuser delivered an RBI double to tie the game at 4.
Verona took the lead for good in the fourth. Blomberg hit a two-run home run to give the Wildcats a 6-4 lead.
Junior Addie Blomberg went 2-for-4. Senior Jana Lawrence also knocked in two runs.
Kreuser pitched a complete game and gave up just two earned runs on eight hits. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
Verona 8, Madison East 3
Verona’s Ellie Osting went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Verona to a win over Madison East on May 17, in Verona.
The Wildcats pounded out 11 hits and had three players with multi-hit games. Hilary Blomberg finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Odalys Rivera went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game to get the win. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking one.