After Verona junior Hilary Blomberg’s standout season the postseason honors keep rolling in.
Blomberg received first-team all-state recognition for her performance this season in leading Verona to a 17-5 record. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association on June 15. She proved to be a dominant force for the Wildcats for a second straight year. Blomberg hit an astonishing .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. She also posted a 12-5 record as a pitcher with a 1.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts.
She was one of three players from the Big Eight to be named first-team all-state. The others are Sun Prairie sophomore Tayler Baker and junior Venessa Veith.
Sun Prairie also had a trio of players named second-team all-state, including freshman Luci Moreno and junior Sophia Royle.
Superior junior Emma Raye was named the Division 1 Wisconsin Player of the Year. Tim Dietzen was named the coach of the year.