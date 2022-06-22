Hilary Blomberg

Verona junior Hilary Blomberg hit .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs and was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.

After Verona junior Hilary Blomberg’s standout season the postseason honors keep rolling in.

Blomberg received first-team all-state recognition for her performance this season in leading Verona to a 17-5 record. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association on June 15. She proved to be a dominant force for the Wildcats for a second straight year. Blomberg hit an astonishing .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. She also posted a 12-5 record as a pitcher with a 1.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

She was one of three players from the Big Eight to be named first-team all-state. The others are Sun Prairie sophomore Tayler Baker and junior Venessa Veith.

Sun Prairie also had a trio of players named second-team all-state, including freshman Luci Moreno and junior Sophia Royle.

Superior junior Emma Raye was named the Division 1 Wisconsin Player of the Year. Tim Dietzen was named the coach of the year.

