As a freshman, Katie Pederson earned a starting role at catcher right away for the Bradley softball team.
Pederson, a 2021 Verona Area High School graduate, hit .268 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in her first season with the Braves. She scored 13 runs and also hit six doubles.
Pederson and shortstop Addie Welsh earned the team's defensive award. Pederson had a .994% fielding and committed two errors. She threw out three of the five runners that tried to steal against her. Pederson had 333 putouts, the ninth-most in Bradley history.
Bradley finished the season 26-26 and fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 13-14 record.
The Braves’ defense — anchored by Pederson and Welsh — turned a conference-best 23 double plays.
Toman named all-NJCAA Region XI honorable mention
Sydney Toman made an immediate impact at North Iowa Community College.
Toman, a 2021 VAHS graduate, hit .289 to earn all-NJCAA Region XI honorable mention recognition. She was second on the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (27).
Northern Iowa Community College went 3-35