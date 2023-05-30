Meghan Anderson set three new school records and is in the top five in her career in numerous pitching categories during her time at Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Anderson – a 2019 Verona Area High School graduate – holds NSU records for career strikeouts (535), strikeouts in a single season (218) and strikeouts in a single game (16).
She ranks in the top five in wins, ERA, complete games and appearances. She ranks third in appearances (78), fourth in complete games (66), fifth in wins (30) and fifth in ERA (2.55).
Northern State went 8-21 and finished 13th place in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Augustana (23-5) captured the conference championship, one game over Minnesota Duluth.