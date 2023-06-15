The Verona softball team had six players named to Big Eight All-Conference, including three first-teamers.
The first-team all-conference selections were senior Hilary Blomberg (utility), senior Addie Blomberg (infielder) and sophomore Sierra Ejercito (outfielder). Hilary Blomberg – a University of Wisconsin commit – led the team in batting average (.566), home runs (11), RBIs (44) and tied Addie Blomberg for the team lead in runs scored (34).
Hilary Blomberg posted a 10-2 record pitching with 160 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.
Addie Blomberg – a South Dakota State commit – hit .505 and had 26 RBIs. Ejercito hit .370 with seven RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Verona senior catcher Ellie Osting and junior outfielder Taylor Peterson were named second-team all-conference. Osting hit .354 and knocked in 20 runs. Peterson hit .387.
Sophomore Mallorie Kreuser received honorable mention all-conference accolades. Kreuser went 9-2 as a pitcher. She struck out 82 and had a 1.65 ERA.
Verona went 19-7 and finished second place in the Big Eight with a 16-4 record. The Wildcats lost to Sun Prairie East 3-2 in 10 innings in a Division 1 sectional semifinal to end their season. Sun Prairie East made a sixth straight state appearance and lost to Superior in the semifinals. The Cardinals have three runner-up finishes and won a state championship in 2018.
Sun Prairie East’s Jamie Olson was named the Big Eight Conference’s Coach of the Year. Madison Memorial senior Andrea Jaskowiak – a University of Iowa commit – was named the conference’s Player of the Year.