Verona's Sierra Ejercito reacts to scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Wildcats' 5-4 Big Eight loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, April 13, at Sun Prairie East High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona softball team had six players named to Big Eight All-Conference, including three first-teamers.

The first-team all-conference selections were senior Hilary Blomberg (utility), senior Addie Blomberg (infielder) and sophomore Sierra Ejercito (outfielder). Hilary Blomberg – a University of Wisconsin commit – led the team in batting average (.566), home runs (11), RBIs (44) and tied Addie Blomberg for the team lead in runs scored (34).

Hilary Blomberg posted a 10-2 record pitching with 160 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.

Addie Blomberg – a South Dakota State commit – hit .505 and had 26 RBIs. Ejercito hit .370 with seven RBIs and 29 runs scored.

Verona senior catcher Ellie Osting and junior outfielder Taylor Peterson were named second-team all-conference. Osting hit .354 and knocked in 20 runs. Peterson hit .387.

Sophomore Mallorie Kreuser received honorable mention all-conference accolades. Kreuser went 9-2 as a pitcher. She struck out 82 and had a 1.65 ERA.

Verona went 19-7 and finished second place in the Big Eight with a 16-4 record. The Wildcats lost to Sun Prairie East 3-2 in 10 innings in a Division 1 sectional semifinal to end their season. Sun Prairie East made a sixth straight state appearance and lost to Superior in the semifinals. The Cardinals have three runner-up finishes and won a state championship in 2018.

Sun Prairie East’s Jamie Olson was named the Big Eight Conference’s Coach of the Year. Madison Memorial senior Andrea Jaskowiak – a University of Iowa commit – was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

